Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single "Life of Blues" For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol Addiction
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake City
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake City
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U Alumnus
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For Retirement
Show horses hit the Heber Valley
Known for their size, beauty and showmanship, draft horses are performing in Wasatch County Thursday through Saturday. Usually only seen in movies and beer commercials, Clydesdale, Belgian and Percheron horses are putting on a show in the fourth annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show this weekend. “These horses weigh up...
Roads reopen after scaffolding collapse at Salt Lake City building site
A strong storm that rolled through northern Utah on Thursday evening caused damage in Salt Lake City.
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Returns for a Brisk Walk Out of the Mormon Church
Oh! Feel that? There’s a nip in the air, which means it’s time to meet our friends for another wild and winding journey through the snow-capped mountains of Utah. And by “friends,” I obviously mean the housewives of Salt Lake City.Three seasons in, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has already provided so much explosive drama that it makes the early seasons of other franchises look like a PBS Kids show. Well, except for our ladies over in Potomac. There’s something special in the water there, and I don’t mean the radioactive river.And yet, after a second season...
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake City
Vietnamese noodle dishes or pho have become very popular among people who like to dine out on Asian food. There are many pho restaurants throughout the United States, including in the Salt Lake Valley of Utah.
ABC 4
Final local concert of the season
Felicia Baca, Director of the Salt Lake City Arts Council, and Michael Marinos, from DadBod, joined us on the show to share about the closing show of the 35th Annual Twilight Concert Series. Marinos began by sharing a funny experience that happened to him- He got an ABC4 tattoo because...
gearjunkie.com
Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta
The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
Food & Wine
Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great
On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
ABC 4
Salt Lake City to Gain a New Food Hall and Rooftop Bar in Granary District
(Good Things Utah) Never know what to eat? Struggle agreeing on dinner with your partner? Want a great place to meet up with friends for a drink? Might we suggest a trip to the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar. Woodbine is located at 545 W. 700 S. in Salt Lake City just off the 6th South exit in the Granary District. This might just be your newest spot to get a bowl of ramen and a slice of pizza, all in one spot. Everyone will be happy about your restaurant pick!
lehifreepress.com
Restaurant Review: Lehi gets a Jurassic Tacos
The food truck turned brick-and-mortar Jurassic Tacos has expanded with a storefront in Lehi. The Utah County company has made a home east of Macey’s grocery store in the strip malllocated at 785 E 200 S. Jurassic Tacos started in 2016 with just one truck and has grown to...
KSLTV
Ramp closed in Salt Lake City after semi carrying tar overturns
SALT LAKE CITY — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a semi-truck hauling tar rolled in Salt Lake City. The semi is said to be blocking the entire ramp from Interstate 80 to Interstate 215. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the ramp...
Gephardt Daily
FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
Father says Olympus High School Isn't Safe
HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – The parent of an Olympus High School student says the school isn’t doing enough to protect his child and he can prove it. He recorded himself walking into the school and posted it on YouTube. J.C. said he walked through the unlocked door to prove a point. “I could really have, […]
Gephardt Daily
Man recently jailed in Davis County for auto theft arrested in Salt Lake City in another stolen vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man was arrested in a stolen vehicle Monday, five months after he was arrested on a similar charge, and three months after he pleaded guilty and was jailed in the previous case. Pastor James Lewis, who turned...
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
8 activities you can do in between general conference sessions
October General Conference 2022, activities to do with your friends
KUTV
Utah family seeks wedding venue refund after groom dies before getting married
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah family says they are battling with a Midvale wedding venue over a refund after the groom died before getting married. “They got engaged in March of 2021,” said Virginia Cervantes, talking about her daughter Daisy, and Kevin, the man she was supposed to marry. “So it’s been a long road trying to plan this. It’s been very stressful as a mom. I’ve never planned a wedding.
KSLTV
'We're right at that spot where it's about to take off': This might be the time for EVs
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a lot of excitement surrounding electric vehicles these days, and more of them on Utah roads. Rocky Mountain Power hosted an electric vehicle car show Tuesday to show off the latest options. EVs are changing and becoming a choice for more drivers. It’s...
