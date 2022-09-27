Mentor (OH) Fire Department Adds State-of-the-Art Vehicles to Fleet

Read full article on original website
Call to conserve water after fire at local water treatment plant
Wellington residents asked to conserve water after fire at treatment plant.
cleveland19.com
Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. The Ohio Attorney General...
Cleveland Hopkins $2B 20-year master plan awaits FAA green light
The announcement of non-stop air service between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Dublin, Ireland speaks to the future of travel from the airport as numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.
cleveland19.com
Person struck and killed by train in Painesville
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Painesville Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson from CSX. At approximately 7:50, a CSX train struck a person on the tracks near Elm and Railroad Streets in Painesville, OH. The Painesville Police responded to the scene...
Up on the roof: Solon man harnesses sun for electricity
SOLON, Ohio -- When Andre Mitchell and his family moved from a suburb of Los Angeles to Solon four years ago, they weren’t used to the cold winters of Northeast Ohio. “Our first winter here, in 2018, our power went out in a snowstorm,” he said. “And when the power was out, it knocked out our furnace, because you need the electrical start to be able to get your gas furnace blowing.
cleveland19.com
Parma homes, cars damaged by BB gun
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents on W. 54th Street are upset after several homes and vehicles were damaged by someone firing a BB gun over the weekend. The damage was discovered Sunday morning. Both of Sally Pedro-Caminero’s vehicles were struck; including, her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. “There was glass all...
cleveland19.com
Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 26
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby
Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
spectrumnews1.com
'Volunteer trashman' aims to get rid of plastic in Lake Erie, waterways
CLEVELAND — Eddie Olschansky has always had a passion for fishing. Small mouth bass and catfish are some of his preferred catches. But these days, the Cleveland native finds himself floating down the Cuyahoga River fishing for something not as appetizing, and that’s trash. On the shores of...
Moving company worker stole safe with guns from home in Columbia Township, jewelry from home in Strongsville, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Euclid man who worked for a moving company stole a safe with two guns from a home in Columbia Station and is suspected of stealing jewelry from a woman in Strongsville, according to federal agents. Eddie Hereford, 23, is charged in federal court in Cleveland...
Man causes panic at assisted living home: Mayfield Police Blotter
Officers responded to an assisted living facility around 11 p.m. Sept. 21 for a report of a man in the building with a gun. They located the suspect with his wife, an employee of the business, and found he was experiencing a mental health episode. The Cleveland man, 31, was subsequently taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio
Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
Old Park Synagogue site offers rare development, preservation opportunity for Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The introduction of the old Park Synagogue campus to a more public sphere provides a rare opportunity for both preservation and development in the middle of an inner-ring suburb. Considered to be the city’s second-largest developable property next to the nearby Severance Town Center, Park remains...
North Royalton man reports robocalls posing as Cleveland Clinic, warns others
Peter Maizitis of North Royalton said he was stunned when he received a robocall on his home line posing as the Cleveland Clinic, just days after a surgical procedure he had last week.
Cautious but not scammed, resident doesn’t want to be recorded: Strongsville Police Blotter
Suspicious situation, Sandalwood Lane: On Sept. 12, a Sandalwood Lane resident called police to discuss some private information that he didn’t want to disclose to dispatch on a recorded line. The man also refused to go to the police station due to the body camera recordings, as well as...
barbertonherald.com
Playground engulfed in flames
Barberton firefighters etinguished a blaze at College Park on the city’s South End but what set it off remains a mystery. The Fire Department got the call around 6 p.m. Sept. 27 and arrived to find the rubber chips in the children’s play area were on fire. “The...
Bat with confirmed rabies found in NE Ohio
A bat with a case of rabies was found in Jefferson Township last week.
Will Hurricane Ian deliver heavy rain to Northeast Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Once Hurricane Ian finishes pummeling the South, what are the chances that the remnants will make their way to Northeast Ohio and further dampen areas that have seen heavy rains in recent days?. Not good, said Kirk Lombardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Computer models...
