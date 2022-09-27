Read full article on original website
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
New Orleans dining in Spanish Fort? Mandina’s makes it happen
Any time a New Orleans culinary landmark opens a branch office in the Mobile area, it raises two burning questions: How does the interloper stack up, in an area that’s no slouch when it comes to coastal culinary diversity? And did anything get lost in translation?. The operators of...
‘This beast can bust it’: Potbelly pig evades capture on the streets of Mobile
A black potbelly pig has been roaming the streets of Mobile for more than a week, evading capture by the city’s animal control agency. The pig was sighted on Shenandoah Road, where neighbors shot video of the unbelievably swift swine. “That was the first thing I thought, this thing...
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
Jaguar buzz: South Alabama opens Sun Belt play at Louisiana
WHAT: South Alabama (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana (2-2, 0-1) WHERE: Cajun Field, Lafayette, La. TV: None (live streaming via ESPN+) THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE: If South Alabama can finally knock off the team that has ruled the Sun Belt Conference West Division the last four years. READ MORE...
This Week in HS Sports: Philip Rivers says son Gunner’s throwing motion is ‘a little scary’
This is an opinion piece. Even longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers admits watching his son Gunner throw the football is “a little scary.”. Gunner Rivers, an 8th-grader playing for his father at St. Michael Catholic, got his first chance to play in a varsity game two weeks ago in a blowout win at Satsuma.
Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
Paul Finebaum on AJ McCarron’s Bryan Harsin take: ‘He’s now 0-2 in the last 2 encounters with Auburn’
Paul Finebaum isn’t buying what AJ McCarron is selling. A day after the former Alabama quarterback told WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile - as well as “The Ringer” podcast “Slow News Day” - that Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has been told he is out at the end of the season, Finebaum, the SEC Network analyst, questioned the lack of evidence to support such a claim.
Murphy picks up first win of the season, whipping Robertsdale 47-20
T.K. Barnett passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another to lead Murphy to its first victory of the season, 47-20 over Robertsdale at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile on Thursday. The Panthers exploded for 27 points in the third quarter and finished the game with 390 yards of total offense.
‘They feed off each other:’ Sophomore stars have Class 6A No. 1 Saraland rolling
The Saraland football team has rocketed to the top of the Class 6A rankings with a young football team led by four sophomores who can’t even drive to school yet. Quarterback KJ Lacey, running back Santae McWilliams and wide receivers Ryan Williams and C.D. Gill – all 15 years old -- have helped propel the No. 1 Spartans to a 6-0 record entering Friday’s Week 7 home game against Region 1 rival Blount (2-3, 2-1).
Mobile Christian football team forfeiting 4 wins this season due to eligibility issue
They were 4-2, 3-0. “Going through our records this year we realized we had made a mistake,” Haines said. “We played a young man last year on the junior varsity that needed to sit. We talked to the folks at the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they told us what we needed to do. We will forfeit our four wins from earlier in the year.”
Alabama teen did not overdose on fentanyl in incident that sparked school lockdown, police say
Chickasaw authorities are ruling out fentanyl as the cause of a suspected overdose inside the city’s high school Tuesday. Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller said Friday that medical personnel have since ruled out fentanyl exposure, but are unsure what happened to a 16-year-old sophomore that led to the high school going into a “soft” lockdown for 2-1/2 hours.
Mobile police investigating whether body found in canal is a ‘criminal matter’
Mobile police are investigating the discovery of a body found on Thursday in the water of a canal that is part of the Dog River watershed. Officers responded to Government Street, near the Interstate 65 overpass, about a deceased man in Montlimar Canal. A police spokeswoman said they are investigating to determine if the discover “is a criminal matter.”
