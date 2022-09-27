ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

Jaguar buzz: South Alabama opens Sun Belt play at Louisiana

WHAT: South Alabama (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana (2-2, 0-1) WHERE: Cajun Field, Lafayette, La. TV: None (live streaming via ESPN+) THIS GAME WILL DETERMINE: If South Alabama can finally knock off the team that has ruled the Sun Belt Conference West Division the last four years. READ MORE...
LAFAYETTE, LA
AL.com

Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Paul Finebaum on AJ McCarron’s Bryan Harsin take: ‘He’s now 0-2 in the last 2 encounters with Auburn’

Paul Finebaum isn’t buying what AJ McCarron is selling. A day after the former Alabama quarterback told WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile - as well as “The Ringer” podcast “Slow News Day” - that Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has been told he is out at the end of the season, Finebaum, the SEC Network analyst, questioned the lack of evidence to support such a claim.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

‘They feed off each other:’ Sophomore stars have Class 6A No. 1 Saraland rolling

The Saraland football team has rocketed to the top of the Class 6A rankings with a young football team led by four sophomores who can’t even drive to school yet. Quarterback KJ Lacey, running back Santae McWilliams and wide receivers Ryan Williams and C.D. Gill – all 15 years old -- have helped propel the No. 1 Spartans to a 6-0 record entering Friday’s Week 7 home game against Region 1 rival Blount (2-3, 2-1).
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Alabama teen did not overdose on fentanyl in incident that sparked school lockdown, police say

Chickasaw authorities are ruling out fentanyl as the cause of a suspected overdose inside the city’s high school Tuesday. Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller said Friday that medical personnel have since ruled out fentanyl exposure, but are unsure what happened to a 16-year-old sophomore that led to the high school going into a “soft” lockdown for 2-1/2 hours.
CHICKASAW, AL
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

