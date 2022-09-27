Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Here's where you can dispose of Ian debris in Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made its way through the Tampa Bay region, homeowners have likely noticed their yards full of debris. As people clean up the storm's mess to keep themselves and others safe, they will need a place to get rid of it. Luckily, several counties...
floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough Co. officials report no deaths, prep for relief deployment
'All of us are anxious to get out and help — that's what first responders do.'. Hillsborough County has reported no loss of life attributed to the impact of Hurricane Ian, Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Thursday morning. But while officials consider the county spared, they’re prepping resources for recovery...
floridapolitics.com
Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark
Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough health officials warn residents ‘never taste food’ for post-hurricane safety check
Hillsborough County health officials are warning residents not to taste food after power outages, saying it could be dangerous during storm recovery.
floridapolitics.com
St. Pete crews assess damage, 185,000 in Pinellas without power
For now, the city is asking residents to stay off the roads. The city of St. Petersburg has released a preliminary report on damage caused by Hurricane Ian, stating that so far, there doesn’t appear to be significant damage. Meanwhile, Duke Energy has reported 185,517 Pinellas County residents are without power as of Thursday morning.
Evacuations still possible for Hillsborough residents along local rivers
Hillsborough County officials warned residents living in the floodplains of two local rivers that they could see flooding as water levels rise.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
floridapolitics.com
Pinellas, Hillsborough counties order residents to shelter in place as roads become more hazardous
As the storm moves slowly across Florida, conditions in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are expected to worsen throughout the day, even if the storm remains to the south. Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are advising residents to shelter in place as the worst of Hurricane Ian is yet to come. Hillsborough...
10NEWS
Thousands of power outages reported in Pinellas County
Duke Energy is reporting 85,245 outages in Pinellas County. Repair and damage assessments are underway, the power company reports.
ocscanner.news
FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY
Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
Spectrum News reporter Trevor Pettiford checks on flood concerns in Gulfport
GULFPORT — Spectrum News reporter Trevor Pettiford reports on Wednesday night conditions in Pinellas County. Use the video player above to watch.
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
LIVE UPDATES: Pinellas County to close barrier islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and is now a major Category 3 hurricane. It made its first landfall around 4:30 a.m. over western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said. As the current track stands, Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as...
wfla.com
Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
usf.edu
Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant
Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions. The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up...
stpetecatalyst.com
BayCare reaches agreement with Florida Blue
Clearwater-based BayCare Health System and Florida Blue have reached an agreement to keep all BayCare hospitals, doctors and services within the network just days before the current deal was set to expire. “We are very pleased to have this agreement behind us so that we can focus on what matters...
LIVE: Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens after Hurricane Ian
There are still some closures in Tampa Bay in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but many area bridges are open following the storm.
Hurricane Ian: Video shows washed-out roadway in Plant City
A video shows a washed-out roadway in Plant City after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage across Florida.
Comments / 0