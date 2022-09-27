California inflation relief checks start arriving in 10 days: State explains what not to do

So , seniors that don’t file taxes because they are super-low income will not receive this payment We need this as much as everyone else does Yet we’re excluded because we didn’t pay $150 to file a tax return that was otherwise not required It’s not right that we’re ignored
This was supposed to be a gas rebate type of relief because energy is the main driver of this inflation. It was supposed to go to vehicle owners with registered vehicles in CA. It is likely that recipients used their cars for going to work or something productive. But, this did not buy the votes of all the losers that Gavin needs. So he decided to pay the money a different way to ensure this money gets to those he needs to bribe.
what not to do...don't be a disabled veteran who served your country you will not get anything from Newsome because he knows most vets vote republican..what to do..be a free loader Newsome will take care of you because you'll bote for him
