California inflation relief checks start arriving in 10 days: State explains what not to do

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago
Suzi Eslick
4d ago

So , seniors that don’t file taxes because they are super-low income will not receive this payment We need this as much as everyone else does Yet we’re excluded because we didn’t pay $150 to file a tax return that was otherwise not required It’s not right that we’re ignored

Explain It Please
4d ago

This was supposed to be a gas rebate type of relief because energy is the main driver of this inflation. It was supposed to go to vehicle owners with registered vehicles in CA. It is likely that recipients used their cars for going to work or something productive. But, this did not buy the votes of all the losers that Gavin needs. So he decided to pay the money a different way to ensure this money gets to those he needs to bribe.

TheEndOfOurCountry
4d ago

what not to do...don't be a disabled veteran who served your country you will not get anything from Newsome because he knows most vets vote republican..what to do..be a free loader Newsome will take care of you because you'll bote for him

KTLA.com

How much snow does California need to escape drought?

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1949: Mandated Bereavement Leave

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1949, by Assembly Evan Low (D-San Jose). AB 1949 amends Government Code Sections 12945.21 and 19859.3, and adds Government Code Section 12945.7, relating to bereavement leave. AB 1949 requires private employers with five or more employees and public...
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
