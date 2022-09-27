Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Marshall receives $13.8M gift from State of West Virginia, Gov. Justice
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Athletics received a $13.8 million gift from the State of West Virginia on Thursday afternoon at a ceremony held on the site of the school's future baseball stadium. The gift, in the form of a check from the State of West Virginia, was presented by...
wchsnetwork.com
Heart+Hand’s annual Kay Hall Hike for Hunger set for Sunday
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 40-plus year tradition of a walk to benefit the Heart+Hand food pantry in South Charleston will be Sunday. The 2022 Kay Hall Hike for Hunger is set for Oct. 2nd at 2 pm. Jenny Keener, Volunteer/Community Outreach Coordinator for the pantry told 580-WCHS this is the biggest annual fundraiser for them.
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
Local couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary at Glen Ferris Inn
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, October 1, 2022, family and friends will be celebrating the 70th wedding anniversary of Shirley (Shirl) and Jeanetta Wolfe of Kincaid, WV. The celebration will be held at the Glen Ferris Inn in Glen Ferris WV. Shirl and Jeanetta met at a...
Williamson Memorial Hospital gets $2M toward reopening
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital. According […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
Woodrow Wilson High School home bleachers one step closer to repair
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Reconstruction will soon begin on the home bleachers at the largest high school in Raleigh County Schools district, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Price said the Raleigh County Board of Education accepted a bid for structural repair during the regular BOE meeting on Tuesday from Ayers […]
wvexplorer.com
Grotto at Coonskin Park
Coonskin Creek falls into "The Grotto" at Coonskin Park, located in Charleston, West Virginia, in Kanawha County, in the Metro Valley Region. Photo by Rick Burgess.
Charleston plans new victim assistance program amid violence
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is planning a new victim assistance program to help victims and prevent future violence – something that residents said they’re seeing all too often nowadays. “I live here on the West Side, but I tell people, ‘You need to have eyes in the back of your head down […]
West Virginia elementary school janitor found with meth on campus, police say
VIENNA, W. Va. — A janitor at a West Virginia elementary school is accused of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana while on campus, authorities said. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, the Vienna Police Department said in a news release.
WSAZ
Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
South Charleston, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spring Valley High School football team will have a game with South Charleston High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
WSAZ
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival parade this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Cooper shares what viewers can expect at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in October.
WSAZ
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Buffalo High School
(WSAZ) - WSAZ spent the morning warming up the Friday Nigh Lights at Buffalo High School. Buffalo hosts Man High School for the Friday, Sept. 30 match up.
Huntington Public Works director released from duties
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Public Works director has been relieved of his duties, according to city officials. Officials with the city say on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made the announcement that he relieved Jim Insco of the Public Works Director duties. The mayor also thanked Insco for his service to […]
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
WSAZ
Play of the Week | Ironton
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Play of the Week this Football Friday Night comes during the opening kickoff of the Rock Hill vs. Ironton game. Ironton’s Amari Felder made them pay for even kicking it to him -- covering 76 yards for the opening touchdown. For the full...
Metro News
Undefeated teams Doddridge & Wirt take the Class A stage in Week 6
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the scene for Class A football in Week 6. Doddridge County (4-0) and Wirt County (4-0) square off in the marquee matchup.
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
