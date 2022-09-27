ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Heart+Hand’s annual Kay Hall Hike for Hunger set for Sunday

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 40-plus year tradition of a walk to benefit the Heart+Hand food pantry in South Charleston will be Sunday. The 2022 Kay Hall Hike for Hunger is set for Oct. 2nd at 2 pm. Jenny Keener, Volunteer/Community Outreach Coordinator for the pantry told 580-WCHS this is the biggest annual fundraiser for them.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Williamson Memorial Hospital gets $2M toward reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Williamson Health and Wellness Center is one of three organizations in the Mountain State receiving funds through the United States Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) to help them complete much-needed projects to serve the community. For Williamson Health and Wellness, this means funding to reopen the Williamson Memorial Hospital. According […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson High School home bleachers one step closer to repair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Reconstruction will soon begin on the home bleachers at the largest high school in Raleigh County Schools district, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Price said the Raleigh County Board of Education accepted a bid for structural repair during the regular BOE meeting on Tuesday from Ayers […]
BECKLEY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Grotto at Coonskin Park

Coonskin Creek falls into "The Grotto" at Coonskin Park, located in Charleston, West Virginia, in Kanawha County, in the Metro Valley Region. Photo by Rick Burgess.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston plans new victim assistance program amid violence

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is planning a new victim assistance program to help victims and prevent future violence – something that residents said they’re seeing all too often nowadays. “I live here on the West Side, but I tell people, ‘You need to have eyes in the back of your head down […]
CHARLESTON, WV
KRMG

West Virginia elementary school janitor found with meth on campus, police say

VIENNA, W. Va. — A janitor at a West Virginia elementary school is accused of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana while on campus, authorities said. Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, the Vienna Police Department said in a news release.
VIENNA, WV
WSAZ

Huntington native on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nick Reynolds is a Huntington native who has had many appearances on the silver screen. On Thursday, Sept. 29, he starred in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience.
HUNTINGTON, WV
South Charleston, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Spring Valley High School football team will have a game with South Charleston High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Public Works director released from duties

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Public Works director has been relieved of his duties, according to city officials. Officials with the city say on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made the announcement that he relieved Jim Insco of the Public Works Director duties. The mayor also thanked Insco for his service to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

Play of the Week | Ironton

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Play of the Week this Football Friday Night comes during the opening kickoff of the Rock Hill vs. Ironton game. Ironton’s Amari Felder made them pay for even kicking it to him -- covering 76 yards for the opening touchdown. For the full...
IRONTON, OH
WVNS

Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

