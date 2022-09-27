ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 Best AI Writing Extensions for Google Chrome

Advances in AI technology have turned the concept of a computer writing for you from science-fiction to reality. Now, there are plenty of online tools and programs that can generate everything from emails to full-on blog posts at the push of a button. Many of them even integrate directly into...
How to Turn On Voice Access in Windows 11

The voice access feature belongs to the accessibility tools family of Windows and allows users to control their computers using just their voice. For instance, you can open new apps, close some, and navigate through them using spoken commands. Let's explore the different methods of enabling voice access on Windows...
How to Fix Too Many Background Processes Running on a Windows PC

The Windows operating system is huge, with many apps, processes, and services running simultaneously. These apps may not be visible to you in the desktop view, but you only need to open the task manager to discover many running background processes. These processes are a major culprit when investigating why...
Hardware vs. Software Crypto Wallets: What's the Difference?

If you want to buy, sell, or do just about anything else with cryptocurrency, a wallet is essential. Crypto wallets store the private keys for your digital assets, which are used to authorize transactions. But crypto wallets are not all one and the same. There are two main types of crypto wallets, known as hardware and software wallets.
How to Edit Images in Edge Before Downloading Them

Not every image you see on the internet is up to your desired look. The sad part is that to edit an image from the internet, you must download it first. Not on Microsoft's Edge browser, however. Edge allows you to quickly edit an image before downloading it, making it...
Top 4 Methods on How To Unlock a Disabled iPhone 14

Disabling an iPhone is a simple matter of entering an incorrect password too many times. There are loads of situations that can lead to this outcome, but the “iPhone is Disabled” error message will always be the same. Getting back into your device is the priority, but how...
How Do DNS Settings Affect Your Internet Speed So Much?

You might have heard people telling you to change your DNS if your internet speeds are suffering. Some may even claim that changing the DNS settings may effectively double your internet speeds!. Your DNS settings play an incredibly important role in your browsing speeds. You use the DNS regularly, despite...
Does Malwarebytes Work With Microsoft Defender?

Using two antivirus suites has never been good advice. If you can even get them to run together, you will be in for a bad time with system freezes and crashes. Malwarebytes has always been different, as it was launched as a standalone scanner to check what your antivirus may have missed.
How Often Should You Buy a New Android Phone?

We all look for a good deal when buying a new phone, checking its specs and features to see if it suits our needs. But very rarely do any of us plan for how long we want to actually keep our phones; we just upgrade when we think we need to.
6 Ways You Can Deal With the Raspberry Pi Shortage

There is currently a global shortage of Raspberry Pis. Unapproved resellers are capturing a decent slice of the single-board computer market for vast margins due to unavailability from official retailers. This is bad news for anyone who has been looking to get their hands on a Raspberry Pi at a reasonable price.
How to Fix GRUB Not Showing in a Dual-Boot Setup

Dual-booting is an easy way to try Linux without giving up the convenience of Windows. However, sometimes you might run into troubles with the GRUB bootloader. A rare but difficult to deal with issue that dual-boot users may face is the GRUB bootloader not showing up during boot-up. Here's how you can fix this quickly.
How to Uninstall Drivers in Windows 11

A device driver is an important component that enables the computer to detect and manage the installed hardware. But at times, the installed drivers end up causing more issues than they solve. Fortunately, you can quickly uninstall drivers on your computer. Here are five ways to uninstall drivers in Windows...
How to Fetch Live Weather Data Using Python

Python's simplicity and adaptability have helped it gain popularity throughout the years. You can easily retrieve useful data over the internet with Python. You can then use that data to drive a practical application. Learn how to find real-time weather data using web scraping and APIs. You can use this...
How to Use the SMALL Function in Google Sheets

The SMALL Function's primary objective is to provide the range's nth-lowest value. Apart from this, you can utilize the SMALL Function in several other ways when working with Google Sheets. In this guide, we will discuss the SMALL function in detail, provide some examples, and show how it can be...
8 Reasons Why Cloud Gaming Shouldn't Become Mainstream

There are many options for cloud gaming available, with various subscription services and even the dedicated Logitech G Cloud console. Cloud gaming seems to either be mainstream or quickly approaching it. But before you jump on the bandwagon, you may want to consider why cloud gaming shouldn't become mainstream and...
How to Install a USB Power Outlet

While USB ports are becoming more and more commonplace in homes, some houses still don't have any. If you are in this situation, don't worry: installing a USB outlet is quite simple. Below, we describe the six steps you must follow for proper installation. But before that, let's look at the benefits of installing a USB power outlet.
How to Use the Apple Watch Ultra Siren to Call for Help

The Apple Watch Ultra offers a number of exclusive features not found on any other model of the wearable device. We’ll explain how you can use the siren on the Apple Watch Ultra to call for help when you need it. What Is the Apple Watch Ultra Siren?. When...
5 Nautilus Extensions to Enhance Your GNOME File Manager

GNOME is the default desktop environment for many major Linux distributions. It comes with a suite of useful applications, including a file manager. The file manager was called Nautilus until GNOME renamed it to GNOME Files in September 2012. Today, GNOME Files meets the everyday user’s needs for browsing and...
