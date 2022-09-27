Brief chase comes to an end in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was taken into custody following a brief chase in Oklahoma City.
On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle near N.W. 39th and Meridian.
However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.
The short chase came to an end when the vehicle stopped at an apartment complex near N.W. 50th and Meridian.
Officials tell KFOR that the driver was suspected in a home burglary in the area.
