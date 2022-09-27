ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brief chase comes to an end in Oklahoma City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was taken into custody following a brief chase in Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle near N.W. 39th and Meridian.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

Oklahoma City activist arrested following allegations of elder neglect

The short chase came to an end when the vehicle stopped at an apartment complex near N.W. 50th and Meridian.

Officials tell KFOR that the driver was suspected in a home burglary in the area.

