Brief chase comes to an end in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was taken into custody following a brief chase in Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle near N.W. 39th and Meridian.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

The short chase came to an end when the vehicle stopped at an apartment complex near N.W. 50th and Meridian.

Officials tell KFOR that the driver was suspected in a home burglary in the area.

