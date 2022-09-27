Read full article on original website
Farmington Lions Club Holding Barbecue On Saturday
(Farmington) The Farmington Lions Club will put on a big barbecue this Saturday. Lisa Sumpter is a member of the Lions Club. She says everyone is invited to come hungry. Sumpter says they’ll put the money they make from the barbecue to good use. Serving will start at 10...
Jefferson County Power Tour on Sunday morning
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County power Tour will take place this Sunday. Event organizer Tony Thomas goes over event details. Thomas mentions this event will be fun for everyone. My MO Info · KJ093022E. The Jeffco Power Tour begins at 7:45 Sunday morning and those wanting to cruise will...
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
St. Pius X High School upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School will have an open house on Sunday, October 23rd. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the event kicks off at 11 that morning. In addition, St. Pius’ Day og Giving will be held on Thursday, November 3rd. My MO Info · KJ092922D...
Thomas M. Patrick – No Service
Thomas M. Patrick of Farmington died on September 19th at the age of 87. Per his request, no services will be held. Condolences can be made through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
All Inclusive Playground Grand Opening Monday In Farmington
(Farmington) A large crowd is expected to be in attendance on Monday for a grand opening celebration for the new all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers says one of the most impressive things about this endeavor involves the number of people and groups that helped make it possible.
Festus Hosts North County on KJFF
(Festus) For Jefferson County Friday Night Football, it’s an MAFC Red matchup that went down to the wire last year. The 4-1 North County Raiders hit the road to face the 2-3 Festus Tigers on AM-1400 KJFF. North County outlasted Festus 41-35 a year ago. Festus coach A.J. Ofadile says he’s constantly assessing how much and when to add to the playbook…
Homecoming Next Week At North County
(Bonne Terre) Homecoming will be celebrated next week at North County High School. Doctor Ryan Long is the principal at the high school. He says in addition to a full week of activities, they will actually have two parades to celebrate. The North County Raiders will play the Windsor Owls...
Jefferson County Health Department’s High Ridge location set to close
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) High Ridge location will be closing in the future. JCHD spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener says the board made the decision during its September meeting to close the location. When it comes to coverage, the JCHD plans to provide healthcare in other ways in...
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Thursday, 9/29/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
Jefferson County lottery player wins $50K on scratcher in Barnhart
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A Jefferson County lottery player won a $50,000 prize on a “Millionaire Blowout” scratchers game earlier this month. According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at an On the Run gas station in Barnhart located at 1727 Catlin Drive. The...
David McFarland – Service 10/1/22 11 a.m.
David McFarland of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 73. His funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Entombment will be at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Friday afternoon starting at 4...
$50,000 scratchers ticket sold in Barnhart
BARNHART, Mo. – A Missouri scratchers player won a $50,000 prize after playing the $50 “Millionaire Blowout” game. The ticket was purchased at the On the Run gas station on Catlin Drive in Barnhart. The player claimed the prize at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office on September 13.
Absentee Voting Underway
(Farmington) Absentee voting is now open for the November general election. Kevin Engler is the St. Francois County Clerk. He says it’s a real simple process to vote absentee. Engler says the November election will be a big one. You do need to bring a photo i.d. with you...
Obituary – Kaleb L. Keaton
Kaleb Lynn Keaton, age 19 years and 11 months, son of Freddie Lynn and Renee Keaton, was born October 25, 2002 in Houston, Mo. He passed away September 25, 2022, in Salem, Mo. Kaleb is preceded in death by his Grandma Wilma Johnson, Papa Freddie E. Keaton, Great-Grandma Vivian Goforth, Great-Grandma Genevieve Johnson, Great-Grandpa George Johnson, and Great-Grandparents Myrtle and Bill Pennock. He is survived by his parents, Freddie Lynn and Renee Keaton and sister Kinley Keaton, all of the home; Mema Kay Keaton; Grandparents Bill and Pala Johnson; Great-Grandpa Cecil Goforth; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards could lose her license
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local doctor could lose her license because she is now facing discipline for doling out medical marijuana. Dr. Zinia Thomas is also facing criminal charges. We’ve met Dr. Thomas before. She’s a licensed psychiatrist in Missouri who runs several local businesses. But she also took...
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) —The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another...
Jefferson County Man Arrested for Reportedly being in possession of stolen property
(Jefferson County) A man from Imperial was apprehended after he was found to be in possession of a stolen ATV. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says stolen 1995 Polaris Trail Boss was located at a residence in the 1200 block of Miller Road in the Imperial area.
