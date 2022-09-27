Kaleb Lynn Keaton, age 19 years and 11 months, son of Freddie Lynn and Renee Keaton, was born October 25, 2002 in Houston, Mo. He passed away September 25, 2022, in Salem, Mo. Kaleb is preceded in death by his Grandma Wilma Johnson, Papa Freddie E. Keaton, Great-Grandma Vivian Goforth, Great-Grandma Genevieve Johnson, Great-Grandpa George Johnson, and Great-Grandparents Myrtle and Bill Pennock. He is survived by his parents, Freddie Lynn and Renee Keaton and sister Kinley Keaton, all of the home; Mema Kay Keaton; Grandparents Bill and Pala Johnson; Great-Grandpa Cecil Goforth; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO