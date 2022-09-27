Woman convicted of killing motorcyclist seeking sentence change

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman who was convicted of killing a motorcyclist i n 2018 may have her sentence modified.

In August of 2018, emergency crews were called to a wreck involving a motorcycle and a car near Hwy 152 and Gregory Rd. in Mustang.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators learned that 38-year-old Brianne Risher and a motorcycle with two riders were involved in a minor accident along the road.

Both vehicles continued to travel along Hwy 152 until they reached an intersection. At that point, authorities say the driver of the motorcycle, Kelis Hart, got off his bike to confront Risher about the accident.

“During the argument, [Risher’s] vehicle accelerated and collided with [Hart’s] motorcycle. [Risher’s] vehicle subsequently ran over [Dustie Hart] who was standing beside the motorcycle,” the arrest affidavit reads.

Dustie Hart was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Risher fled the scene.

Authorities say she ultimately came back to the crash site, and collided with two other vehicles when she returned.

Brianne Risher

The affidavit states that Risher claimed that she didn’t have a collision with anyone, and only remembered being pulled over by police officers later on.

Risher was taken into custody on complaints of second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an injury accident, transporting an open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence- manslaughter.

In 2021, Risher pleaded no contest to first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatality accident, transporting an open container, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the court documents, Risher was sentenced to 20 years with all but the first six years suspended. She received credit for time served.

Just one year after being sentenced, court records show that Risher is asking for a sentence modification.

Online court records show that a hearing to address the sentence modification will be held on Tuesday afternoon in Canadian County District Court.

