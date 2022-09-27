ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustang, OK

Woman convicted of killing motorcyclist seeking sentence change

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman who was convicted of killing a motorcyclist i n 2018 may have her sentence modified.

In August of 2018, emergency crews were called to a wreck involving a motorcycle and a car near Hwy 152 and Gregory Rd. in Mustang.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators learned that 38-year-old Brianne Risher and a motorcycle with two riders were involved in a minor accident along the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTvsM_0iC7CvJU00

Both vehicles continued to travel along Hwy 152 until they reached an intersection. At that point, authorities say the driver of the motorcycle, Kelis Hart, got off his bike to confront Risher about the accident.

Oklahoma City activist arrested following allegations of elder neglect

“During the argument, [Risher’s] vehicle accelerated and collided with [Hart’s] motorcycle. [Risher’s] vehicle subsequently ran over [Dustie Hart] who was standing beside the motorcycle,” the arrest affidavit reads.

Dustie Hart was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Risher fled the scene.

Authorities say she ultimately came back to the crash site, and collided with two other vehicles when she returned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwVic_0iC7CvJU00
Brianne Risher

The affidavit states that Risher claimed that she didn’t have a collision with anyone, and only remembered being pulled over by police officers later on.

Risher was taken into custody on complaints of second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of an injury accident, transporting an open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence- manslaughter.

In 2021, Risher pleaded no contest to first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatality accident, transporting an open container, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court docs: Man who struck Edmond motorcycle officer faces multiple charges, $950k bond

According to the court documents, Risher was sentenced to 20 years with all but the first six years suspended. She received credit for time served.

Just one year after being sentenced, court records show that Risher is asking for a sentence modification.

Online court records show that a hearing to address the sentence modification will be held on Tuesday afternoon in Canadian County District Court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Cindy Morrison
3d ago

Sounds like she doesn’t think she is responsible for this death, mabey because mixing alcohol with whatever drugs she had in her system caused her memory to fail

