Radio Iowa
Iowa ranks near the bottom in new report on obesity
A new report finds more than one in every three adult Iowans is obese, ranking Iowa in the bottom tier of states. Rhea Farberman, director of policy research at Trust for America’s Health, says the organization’s annual report tracks obesity rates by age, race or ethnicity, and state of residence. “You’re 11th worst in the nation. Your obesity rate is at 36.4% — that’s adults,” Farberman says. “The good news is that you did not increase from last year, flat from last year, despite the hardships of the pandemic and that probably has to do with the food insecurity programs that were put in place during the pandemic.”
Radio Iowa
Five Iowa counties have burn bans in place
A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and, in southeast Iowa, three area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested. Five northwest Iowa counties currently have burn bans in place. “Probably the lack moisture...
Radio Iowa
New group proposes ‘Energy Choice’ for big energy users in Iowa
A new group is proposing that businesses that use the most energy in Iowa be able to buy electricity from other sources. Under current rules, customers must use the utility assigned to both maintain the power grid in their area AND provide the electricity for it. “We’re not advocating for...
Radio Iowa
Blood centers gear up to help in wake of Hurricane Ian
As the remnants of Hurricane Ian move northward, anyone who was hurt and in need of a transfusion may be getting blood from eastern Iowans. Kirby Winn, spokesman for the Davenport-based ImpactLife blood center, says they sent a shipment of “universal” type-O blood to Florida earlier this week to prepare for the big storm’s arrival.
Radio Iowa
Iowa ag secretary candidates offer views on carbon pipeline projects
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says a “significant” percentage of landowners should agree to let carbon pipelines run through their property before any developer is granted eminent domain authority to acquire land from unwilling property owners. “If eminent domain is going to be considered for use in these...
Radio Iowa
Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery
A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
Radio Iowa
Former Iowan rides out hurricane south of Tampa
Many thousands of Iowa natives now live in Florida, including former Webster City resident Mindy Bolden, who rode out Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon and evening at her home just south of Tampa. Bolden says the remnants of the now-tropical storm are still apparent and fortunately, the damage in her...
Radio Iowa
State regulators moving to increase fines for underage casino violations
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is planning to raise the penalty against casinos for underage gambling and violations of the self-ban. During their meeting Thursday they discussed raising the minimum penalty from one to three thousand dollars. Iowa Gaming Association President and CEO Wes Eherecke says the industry is concerned about how the amount is determined.
Radio Iowa
Hunters with bows and arrows begin deer hunting Saturday
The state’s first archery deer season gets underway Saturday. DNR deer research specialist Jace Elliott says hunters have been preparing for weeks. “We’re gonna see about 60,000 hunters statewide participate in the archery season, that’s going to be about 30 to 35 percent of our entire number of hunters statewide,” Elliott says. The majority of hunters participate in the shotgun deer season, but Elliott says archery hunters will take between 20 and 25% of the deer overall.
