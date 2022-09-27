ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Grant County (WA) Fire District 7 Gets $20,000 Toward New Fire Truck

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors
fireapparatusmagazine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Grant County, WA
Government
kpq.com

Link Transit Employees Express Their Discontent During Recent Board Meeting

Link Transit employees expressed their discontent with the board’s decision to turn down the $2,500 retention bonuses during Link Transit's recent board meeting. Back in July, the Link Transit board proposed a $2,500 one-time retention bonus for Link Transit bus drivers and operators. These bonuses were geared towards combating...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Serious injury crash in Grant County leaves possible traffic detours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has announced the roadway has reopened at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. Following a collision with serious injuries, GCSO announced the road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. While the road is now open, no updates regarding the details of the crash or injuries has been released.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Truck#Trucks#Teck American Inc#Columbiabasinherald Com#Gcfd7
ifiberone.com

Homeowner shot during robbery Sunday near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — Deputies say a homeowner was shot during a robbery early Sunday morning near Moses Lake. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 6 a.m. to a home in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. People in the home say two men entered, shot the homeowner and stole several rifles and pistols, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ifiberone.com

New recovery coaching program in Grant County helps inmates shed addictions upon release and lead better lives

MOSES LAKE - Since inaugurating its new recovery coach program in March, HopeSource has served 32 people from the Grant County Jail with addictions. According to HopeSource, the recovery coach program helps people who were incarcerated as a result of their addictions. Its aim is assist recovery addicts in staying sober and puts them on the path to a better, healthier life. Coaches like Nokey Pando bring their lived experience, combined with training and supervision, to assist others in beginning and sustaining long-term recovery. Pando has been in recovery from drugs and alcohol for more than four years.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest

SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman

MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy