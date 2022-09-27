Grant County (WA) Fire District 7 Gets $20,000 Toward New Fire Truck

MOSES LAKE - Since inaugurating its new recovery coach program in March, HopeSource has served 32 people from the Grant County Jail with addictions. According to HopeSource, the recovery coach program helps people who were incarcerated as a result of their addictions. Its aim is assist recovery addicts in staying sober and puts them on the path to a better, healthier life. Coaches like Nokey Pando bring their lived experience, combined with training and supervision, to assist others in beginning and sustaining long-term recovery. Pando has been in recovery from drugs and alcohol for more than four years.

