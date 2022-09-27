Grant County (WA) Fire District 7 Gets $20,000 Toward New Fire Truck

Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
White River, Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee have merged; 9,579 acres burned
PLAIN — Fire officials say the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee have now merged as the fires continue to slowly burn downhill. The two fires have burned a combined 9,579 acres since being sparked by lightning on Aug. 11 about 15 miles northwest of Plain.
2 People Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash Near Royal City (Grant County, WA)
According to the deputies, a tire service truck failed to stop at an intersection with Dodson road and struck an unloaded potato truck. Two occupants in the tire service truck were taken to Samaritan Healthcare for unknown injuries. The potato truck driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
KHQ Right Now
Tire service truck collides with potato truck in Grant County, injures 3
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says three people were injured in a blocking collision on Monday afternoon at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. According to an update, a tire service truck was heading west on Road 12 and failed to stop at the Dodson Road...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
Link Transit Employees Express Their Discontent During Recent Board Meeting
Link Transit employees expressed their discontent with the board’s decision to turn down the $2,500 retention bonuses during Link Transit's recent board meeting. Back in July, the Link Transit board proposed a $2,500 one-time retention bonus for Link Transit bus drivers and operators. These bonuses were geared towards combating...
nbcrightnow.com
Serious injury crash in Grant County leaves possible traffic detours
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has announced the roadway has reopened at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. Following a collision with serious injuries, GCSO announced the road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. While the road is now open, no updates regarding the details of the crash or injuries has been released.
Burglars shoot Moses Lake homeowner, steal firearms
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Burglars shot and injured a Moses Lake homeowner early Sunday morning. Two men shot the 41-year-old victim in the leg while breaking into his home on Road 4-Northeast. Authorities said they stole several rifles and pistols before leaving. No one else was injured. The suspects...
ncwlife.com
Arrest made after driver of stolen pickup reportedly flees, gets stuck in Cashmere ravine
An East Wenatchee man was arrested early this morning after allegedly fleeing from multiple police agencies in a stolen truck, which wound up at the bottom of a ravine near Cashmere. Eric Owen Conner, 35, faces possible felony charges. Washington State Patrol troopers and Wenatchee police reportedly spotted Conner driving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
Retired police chief turned teacher at school in Moses Lake detains gunman who threatened students
MOSES LAKE - A criminal justice instructor at a school in Moses Lake applied his teachings to a real-world situation at the CB Tech Center on Tuesday when he detained a gunman who had allegedly threatened students. According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the incident occurred just before 2...
WA state forces Tri-Cities health board to make a major change
The current board banned posts for LGBTQ Pride Month and some members objected to COVID mask mandates.
KIRO 7 Seattle
World’s first all-electric commuter aircraft takes to the skies over central Washington
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — History was made when the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft graced the skies around Moses Lake Tuesday morning. We first shared this story with you last summer when development and production were still underway. “The feeling here is electric. We’re absolutely excited about what...
ifiberone.com
Homeowner shot during robbery Sunday near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Deputies say a homeowner was shot during a robbery early Sunday morning near Moses Lake. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 6 a.m. to a home in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. People in the home say two men entered, shot the homeowner and stole several rifles and pistols, according to the sheriff’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Washington State Trooper, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday morning. The officials reported that a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were involved in a crash on Interstate 90. The officials revealed that 47-year-old Sandra Macias De Alba, the passenger of...
Moses Lake man shot in leg by home invaders who stole his guns
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two armed suspects entered a Moses Lake man’s home, shot him in the leg and stole firearms from inside his some on Sunday morning, triggering a countywide investigation. As announced by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first informed of a shooting when...
ifiberone.com
New recovery coaching program in Grant County helps inmates shed addictions upon release and lead better lives
MOSES LAKE - Since inaugurating its new recovery coach program in March, HopeSource has served 32 people from the Grant County Jail with addictions. According to HopeSource, the recovery coach program helps people who were incarcerated as a result of their addictions. Its aim is assist recovery addicts in staying sober and puts them on the path to a better, healthier life. Coaches like Nokey Pando bring their lived experience, combined with training and supervision, to assist others in beginning and sustaining long-term recovery. Pando has been in recovery from drugs and alcohol for more than four years.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him...
ncwlife.com
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
ifiberone.com
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman
MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
Comments / 1