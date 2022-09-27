Read full article on original website
Fort Pierre to Rapid City, Plankinton area rail projects receive federal grant funds
Two railroad projects in South Dakota– including one at Fort Pierre– have been awarded a total of around $2.6 million in federal funding to make upgrades and improve safety. Jack Dokken is the program manager for the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Offices of Aeronautics, Railroad and Transit....
Pierre approves request to bid for new fire engine
The Pierre City Commission has approved a request to get bids to buy a new fire engine for the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Ian Paul says there’s a long lead time between getting bids and the arrival of a new fire engine. Fire trucks keep getting bigger and...
Capital Area United Way, partner agencies hold meet-and-greet at State Capitol
State employees and visitors to the South Dakota Capitol rotunda yesterday (Sept. 27, 2022) were treated to refreshments and information about the Capital Area United Way. Executive Director Holly Wade recently moved to the Pierre/Fort Pierre area. She says people were not only curious about the organization and it’s partner agencies, but also how she’s adjusting to living here.
Hughes County work on Beastrom Road expected to take several more weeks
The Hughes County Highway Department expects work underway on Beastrom Road (293rd Avenue) will last several more weeks. Motorists are asked to please be patient as there may be delays in traffic and drivers should proceed with caution in the area of the road work. Hughes County would encourage those...
SD Sheep Growers Association holding annual convention in Pierre today and tomorrow
The 85th Annual South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Convention and Make It With Wool contest is today and tomorrow (Sept. 30-Oct.1, 2022) in Pierre. Lamb and legislation will be the focus. Today’s afternoon program will be located in the Capital Rotunda. Attendees will visit with the state Sec. of Ag., Lt. Governor, State Vet and Wildlife Services. A reception will be held at Richie Z’s Brickhouse BBQ where they will have a Lamb BBQ and speed sheat.
Portion of Central Avenue in Pierre closed today for street work
Central Avenue in Pierre between Missouri and Dakota Avenues will close today (Sept. 28, 2022) for street work. The block of Central will remain closed until it is rebuilt and paved. The project is expected to be complete by the end of October 2022. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Fate Dam boat ramp and access road in Lyman County temporarily closed
The boat ramp and trails to popular public hunting and fishing areas in Lyman County are getting a major overhaul. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks says work began yesterday (Sept. 28, 2022) on the boat ramp and the access trail on the west side of Fate Dam. A new boat ramp, parking lot, and gravel trail on the west side of the lake will be completed sometime within the next 4-8 weeks.
Competency of Pierre homicide defendant not in question
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A competency hearing for a Pierre murder defendant was scheduled for Monday at the Hughes County Courthouse. That hearing became a status hearing in the case because, according to Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LaMie, the mental competency of Miranda Henry is not an issue at the moment.
Lutmer 2nd For Pierre At Watoma Invite Cross Country
WATERTOWN – A boys third-place finish and seventh place for the girls marked Pierre’s performance in cross country Thursday at the Watoma Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course. The Governors’ Jared Lutmer finished second individually among the boys, running in 16:26.86. Lennix DuPris was the best Pierre girls...
Drums added to Pierre’s seasoned citizens activity lineup; People asked to register for classes before Monday
Pierre area senior citizens can add drumming to their list of activities this fall. Pierre’s Recreation Department is offering Golden Beats as part of its Season Citizens fall recreational programming. Golden Beats uses drum sticks and large exercise balls as drums. The drumming and dance program is specifically designed...
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
The horse races are on this weekend in Fort Pierre!
Horse racing is back at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre this weekend (Oct. 1-2, 2022). Track manager Shane Kramme says gates open at 11:30am CT each day. He says the horse races are a fun, family friendly social event. Kramme says the horses know when the spectators are...
Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Pierre def. Rapid City Christian, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21 Sully Buttes def. Potter County, 25-20, 14-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13 Highmore-Harrold def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23 Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-11, 25-14 Jones County def. Wall, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21 Lyman def. Lower Brule, 25-22, 25-11, 25-17 Winner def....
Pierre Dance 6th, Cheer 8th At O’Gorman
SIOUX FALLS – Pierre Competitive Cheer finished sixth and Competitive Dance was eighth Tuesday at the O’Gorman Invitational. Dance averaged 254.5 Pierre was fourth in hip hop with 253.5, the highest score this season, and fourth in pom with 255.5.
O’Gorman Sweeps After Pierre Starts Well
PIERRE – A strong start led to a set point in the first set for Pierre Governor Volleyball Thursday. But the defending AA champs fended it off, then went away with a win. O’Gorman defeated Pierre in three sets at the Riggs High Gym, 27-25, 25-19, 25-15. Pierre...
