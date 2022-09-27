The boat ramp and trails to popular public hunting and fishing areas in Lyman County are getting a major overhaul. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks says work began yesterday (Sept. 28, 2022) on the boat ramp and the access trail on the west side of Fate Dam. A new boat ramp, parking lot, and gravel trail on the west side of the lake will be completed sometime within the next 4-8 weeks.

LYMAN COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO