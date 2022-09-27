Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Central Wichita garage break-in caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you can help identify a thief who stole a very expensive bike. It was just after midnight on August 11 when home security cameras caught a thief breaking into a garage in central Wichita and stealing a bike. "It's a pretty nice bike,...
KAKE TV
Kansas man killed in electrocution incident, sheriff says
STRONG CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 36-year-old man has died following an electrocution incident in eastern Kansas early Friday. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of 240th Road near Strong City. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh told KVOE that Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power when he was electrocuted.
KAKE TV
Missing in Kansas: Jailyn Riggans
Teenager Jailyn Riggans was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2022, in Wichita. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
KAKE TV
Here is the city's 5-phase plan to fix WPD's problem-riddled evidence facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita City Manager Bob Layton took a lot of heat Monday after announcing a list of big problems at the Wichita Police Department evidence building after an audit almost two years ago. "Based on what I heard from the chief, I thought we were taking immediate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
'It's not fun right now': Kansan with Port Charlotte ties concerned as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita woman who called Port Charlotte, Florida home, 16 years ago, told KAKE News she's concerned for what weather models have shown will be one of the hardest hit areas in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "It's just been nerve-wracking," said Kortney Kittle. "Really, really nerve-wracking."
KAKE TV
'If you're planning to visit Florida please wait': Kansas hurricane survivor gives warning
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Donna Motl has survived at least one hurricane just as strong as Ian, and she wants to pass one an important message: if you're planning to visit Florida anytime soon, please wait. "It's not a good time to even think about anyway, because there's so many...
KAKE TV
Aircraft evacuate to McConnell from Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Aircraft that were evacuating due to Hurricane Ian landed at McConnell Air Force Base today. Nine KC-46A Pegasus aircraft arrived at McConnell Sept. 29, from the 916th Air Refueling Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. "Ian is expected...
KAKE TV
Reminders before Amidon Bridge fully closes Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Amidon Bridge in northwest Wichita is set to close Monday, Oct. 3. The city of Wichita is replacing the decades’ old structure in one 14-month period. The northbound lanes are already shut down. “We know the first week or two is going to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAKE TV
Emporia State University suspends some programs and employees, adds to other departments
EMPORIA, Kan. (KAKE) - Students, faculty and staff at Emporia State University should now know if they are affected by a recent decision to suspend certain employees and programs. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson told KAKE News Friday that Emporia State let 33 faculty and staff members go after...
KAKE TV
How Wichita Public Schools handle concussions in high school football
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - There was a law passed back in 2011 that requires all schools to immediately remove an athlete from a game or practice in any sport if they are showing any signs of a concussion or head injury. That's just part of the work done to try...
KAKE TV
Riverfront Stadium gets total makeover ahead of hosting high school football games
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tuesday, the Wichita Wind Surge played its last baseball game of the year. But the gates at Riverfront Stadium aren't locked yet. "We got going Tuesday night and really haven't stopped. I'm pretty tired and ready to get a good night's rest tonight," said Head Groundskeeper Ben Hartman.
KAKE TV
Kansas technical colleges see over 15% enrollment growth in last 5 years
For Jose Valencia, becoming a welder is something he's wanted to do for a long time. “I just liked the way a good weld looks like. It just motivates me every time I see a better weld, I want to beat the next weld.”. To fulfill that dream, he joined...
Comments / 0