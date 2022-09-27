ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Central Wichita garage break-in caught on camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you can help identify a thief who stole a very expensive bike. It was just after midnight on August 11 when home security cameras caught a thief breaking into a garage in central Wichita and stealing a bike. "It's a pretty nice bike,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man killed in electrocution incident, sheriff says

STRONG CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 36-year-old man has died following an electrocution incident in eastern Kansas early Friday. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of 240th Road near Strong City. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh told KVOE that Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power when he was electrocuted.
STRONG CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Missing in Kansas: Jailyn Riggans

Teenager Jailyn Riggans was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2022, in Wichita. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Aircraft evacuate to McConnell from Hurricane Ian

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Aircraft that were evacuating due to Hurricane Ian landed at McConnell Air Force Base today. Nine KC-46A Pegasus aircraft arrived at McConnell Sept. 29, from the 916th Air Refueling Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. "Ian is expected...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Reminders before Amidon Bridge fully closes Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Amidon Bridge in northwest Wichita is set to close Monday, Oct. 3. The city of Wichita is replacing the decades’ old structure in one 14-month period. The northbound lanes are already shut down. “We know the first week or two is going to be...
WICHITA, KS
