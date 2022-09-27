Read full article on original website
IT Leaders, Projects Recognized as State’s Best
IT Leaders, Projects Recognized as State's Best
State CIO: Gov Tech at ‘Forefront of Identifying and Building Solutions’
State CIO: Gov Tech at 'Forefront of Identifying and Building Solutions'
Industry Insider One-on-One: Project Director on Modernization, Electronic Health Record
Industry Insider One-on-One: Project Director on Modernization, Electronic Health Record
California Gov. Signs Reproductive Digital Information Bill
On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to protect the reproductive digital information of those seeking legal abortions within the state. The legislation, Assembly Bill 1242, would address the issue in three ways: First, it would prohibit the arrest of anyone for aiding or performing a lawful abortion in California.
New Law Bars California Tech Firms from Sharing Abortion-Related Data
California is attempting to stymie abortion prosecutions in other states by making it illegal for Silicon Valley giants and other businesses based in the Golden State to hand over the personal information of abortion seekers to out-of-state authorities. A new law signed last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom forbids California-based...
Gov. Newsom Says California Subsidies Powered Tesla’s Success
(TNS) — The way Gov. Gavin Newsom tells it these days, Tesla might not even exist if not for California's generous clean-air policies. Leaders of the Golden State have long sought credit for the success of the world's largest electric-car manufacturer. But Newsom took those claims to new heights in recent speeches, suggesting the state's incentives are responsible for the emergence of Tesla.
Florida Rescue Efforts Underway After Massive Inundation
(TNS) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday said hundreds of people in Southwest Florida have called authorities for help as Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc, and that the state is trying to confirm whether two people died in the storm. State officials are trying to confirm whether those deaths were “linked...
Experts to Review State Tech Market in Third Quarter
Join the Industry Insider — California team Tuesday for a virtual conversation on the news and trends that shaped the third quarter in the California government technology market. More importantly, the team will provide insights and analysis on how your company can take advantage of the massive $12 billion of government IT funding on the table in California.
Mass. Officials Ready State, Localities for Cyber Threats
BOSTON — Cyber threats aren’t standing still, and neither can government’s cybersecurity strategies. Staying on top of the threat means understanding its different dimensions, including how risk levels and privacy play in, and making security a priority for top leadership and officials beyond the IT department, said speakers at Government Technology’s Sept. 28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit.
Ian’s Lessons: Historic Storm Surge, Record Flooding
(TNS) - Hurricane Ian came ashore with devastating near-Category 5 winds that peeled the roofs off homes and uprooted trees. But for most of Florida, the greatest hurricane threat was the water. The combination of epic storm surge along the coast and unprecedented rains inland flooded homes across a huge...
Michigan Pilot to Test Potential of In-Road EV Charging
Cabstands, loading docks and even bus lanes could ultimately become locations for wireless, invisible electric vehicle charging. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) — in coordination with several other partners — has begun a five-year project to develop and test a one-mile stretch of in-road, wireless EV charging. The project will address a number of key questions around what are the best use cases for in-road charging, charging speeds and how does the electric infrastructure work within the larger power grid and energy demands on an area, say officials.
Broadband Gaps Linger in New York State’s Small Towns
(TNS) — Claire Hardwick moved to this southern Albany County hilltown this summer from New York City. She hoped to work remotely in the bucolic community and care for a horse that was in her family. But when she moved in, she quickly realized the satellite-based Internet could be used only for a cursory Google search and little else.
