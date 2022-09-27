Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Christian Bale wants to play an iconic Star Wars villain
Christian Bale wants to play one iconic villain from the Star Wars movies. Bale is no stranger to mega-blockbusters, having played major roles in the Christopher Nolan Batman movies, a Terminator sequel, and now an Marvel movie too. But, that isn’t enough for the actor. Off the back of his...
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk: Why did Josh steal Jen’s blood?
Why did Josh steal She-Hulks blood? The TV series She-Hulk has spent a lot of time dwelling on the bifurcated nature of Jen’s life. Jen wants nothing more than to be recognised as amazing in her own right, while the rest of the world only cares about her jade alter-ego.
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk: Man-Bull, El Aguila, and Porcupine explained
Who are Man-Bull, El Aguila and Porcupine? She-Hulk episode 7 introduced a host of D-list Marvel villains who were guests at the meditation retreat run by Emil Blonsky, who is perhaps better known as Abomination. As She Hulk’s a comedy series, these characters didn’t pose a particularly huge threat to...
thedigitalfix.com
Armor Wars MCU series now a Marvel movie starring Don Cheadle
Marvel Studios has altered its upcoming slate a tad. Armor Wars, a Marvel series that’s still in early development, has been moved from the small screen to the big screen. Don Cheadle is still attached to star, but the project is being rejigged for something feature-length. The Hollywood Reporter...
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut
The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk: who is Hulk King?
She-Hulk has a new nemesis; she just doesn’t know it yet, but who is Hulk King? Jen’s (Tatiana Maslany) made more than a few enemies since her gamma green makeover, most notably the superstrong influencer Titania (Jameela Jami). However, the Marvel series has introduced a new threat bubbling under the surface.
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk episode 7 review: Eat, Pray, Hulk
Before you ask: no, there’s no Daredevil in this episode. Sorry. The continual edging of the MCU character in She-Hulk in itself is becoming an issue. If they never marketed him in the first place, the Marvel series might be better for it, and we could appreciate each episode as it is without feeling perpetually disappointed.
thedigitalfix.com
The best free Amazon Prime movies you can stream right now
What are the best free Amazon Prime movies? Amazon Prime is fantastic for a number of reasons. Next day delivery, early access to great deals, and an enormous library of movies and TV shows to binge – but wait! Even with a Prime membership, there are a large number of digital shows that you still have to pay to rent or own.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Deep Space Nine actor explains how he nailed Lower Decks cameo
The latest episode of the Star Trek series Star Trek: Lower Decks saw the crew of the USS Cerritos landing on Deep Space Nine for negotiations, and they encountered some familiar faces. The episode of the animated series, titled ‘Hear All, Trust Nothing’ is one that has been highly anticipated by fans ever since the trailer for the latest season dropped, revealing that the space station would feature in season 3.
thedigitalfix.com
Did She-Hulk introduce the MCU’s first vampire before Blade?
Did She-Hulk introduce the MCU’s first vampire before Blade?. She-Hulk, episode 7, saw Jen take a trip out to Emil Blonsky’s meditation retreat. Abomination seems to have completely put his life of crime behind him, and he is now running therapy sessions for D-List Marvel villains. Currently working...
thedigitalfix.com
Anthony Mackie has “no idea” if he’ll be in Thunderbolts
When Thunderbolts was announced for the MCU, we learned who’ll be on the main team. What we don’t know, is what heroic MCU characters will be fighting them. Anthony Mackie, who’s about to star in Captain America 4, isn’t sure if he’ll be the one tasked with stopping the Marvel villains.
thedigitalfix.com
Danny Boyle is remaking The Matrix as a dance show
After the unexpected news that the Brummy gangsters the Peaky Blinders were being reimagined via interpretative dance, The Matrix is now getting in on the action. One of the most common adjectives attached to the unique and innovation action style used by The Wachowskis in 1999’s The Matrix and its sequels was ‘balletic.’ Therefore, reimagining bullet time and the other action set-pieces as dance sequences seems to make total sense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Durin explained
Who is Durin in the Rings of Power? The fantasy series Rings of Power has taken us thousands of years into Middle-earth’s past long before the events of the Lord of the Rings movies. It’s a very different time for the fantasy world, Morgoth is defeated, and all seems well.
thedigitalfix.com
Bruce Willis could return to screens with aid of digital twin
Bruce Willis, everyone’s favourite action movie star, might be making a return to screens thank to deepfake technology. Willis retired earlier in 2022, citing a diagnosis of Aphasia; a language disorder which contributes to difficulties in speech and articulation. This retirement brought an end to a decades long career...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: What is Theo’s broken sword?
In the very first episode of The Rings of Power, one of the most mysterious plot lines in the fantasy series has revolved around a mysterious broken sword found in the Southlands. A young man, Theo, discovered the dark artefact, and now following the events of Rings of Power episode 6, we finally have some answers to what the heck it actually is.
thedigitalfix.com
Dick Van Dyke once had his life saved by a pod of porpoises
Dick Van Dyke is probably more at home dancing with penguins than with anyone else. However, the Disney movie star, who is known for his role in live-action Disney movie Mary Poppins, revealed that aquatic creatures ended up saving him from death too after a trip on the surfboard went dramatically wrong.
PETS・
thedigitalfix.com
Collateral writer confirms Jason Statham fan theory
In the Tom Cruise movie Collateral, action movie star Jason Statham makes a mysterious appearance in the opening act. Credited only as ‘Airport Man’, Statham passes Cruise’s character, Vincent, a briefcase. For a long time, fans speculated that ‘Airport Man’ was, in fact, Frank Martin from the...
thedigitalfix.com
Where was the Lou movie filmed?
Where was the Lou movie filmed? The new action thriller movie Lou is one of the latest new releases to hit streaming service giant Netflix. The action movie, which stars Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, and Logan Marshall-Green, debuted on September 2023. Lou was praised for its central performances, and for...
thedigitalfix.com
Netflix cancels filmed superhero series without showing an episode
Netflix has had good instincts with adaptations. The Witcher and The Umbrella Academy are two of the largest successes on the platform. However, one sci-fi series, Grendel, has been unceremoniously cancelled, despite a full season of the superhero show being filmed and in the can. Deadline reported that Netflix has...
thedigitalfix.com
Rogue One was “difficult”, but Diego Luna’s still proud of it
Diego Luna is one of the brightest stars in a galaxy far, far away, having cemented his place in the Star Wars timeline in 2016 with the film Rogue One. The Star Wars movie, which introduced Luna as the Star Wars character Cassian Andor, a Rebel captain and intelligence officer, is one of the best movies in the franchise. But despite its success and critical praise, according to the actor, it wasn’t always the easiest flick to film.
Comments / 0