Nichols, SC

Fire destroys home in Nichols

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire destroyed a home Saturday night in Nichols, according to firefighters.

It happened about 5 p.m. on Golf View Drive, and crews remained on the scene until about 10:15 p.m., the Nichols Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Photos posted by the department showed major damage to the home.

No additional information was immediately available.

Several other departments and agencies were called to assist, including the Marion Rural Fire Department, Marion Fire and Rescue, Dillon County Fire Station 3; Marion County EMS and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

