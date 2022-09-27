Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
House Passes Tax Cut Plan
(Perryville) A one billion dollar tax cut plan is on its way to the governors office after being passed by the Missouri House. State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville says he’s excited to see this legislation approved. Francis says this plan will be phased in over the course of...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Getting Money For Eduation
(Washington D.C.) More than 15 million dollars is coming to Missouri from the U-S Department of Education. It’s part of a billion-dollar package through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The grants are designed to help schools provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments.
mymoinfo.com
Absentee Voting Underway
(Farmington) Absentee voting is now open for the November general election. Kevin Engler is the St. Francois County Clerk. He says it’s a real simple process to vote absentee. Engler says the November election will be a big one. You do need to bring a photo i.d. with you...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Red Cross Volunteers In Florida
(Jefferson City) Red Cross volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas are being deployed to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. It hit the Sunshine State Wednesday as a category four storm. The Red Cross’s Rebecca Gordon says teams consisting of two drivers will deploy four Emergency Response Vehicles, or E-R-V’s, to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Truck Pull Coming To St. Francois County Fairgrounds
Farmington) A Good Ol’ Boys Truck Pull will be held at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds in Farmington on Saturday, October 15th. Lindsay Kelso says their Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree should be a good time. Gates will open at noon on Saturday, October 15th at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. There’s...
mymoinfo.com
Two Of The State’s Best Meet In The J98 Game Of The Week
(Ste. Genevieve) The patrons of Southeast Missouri have been begging for Central and Valle Catholic to meet on the gridiron for years. Tonight, the 5-0 Rebels and the 5-0 Warriors will meet for the J98 Game of the Week. Valle Catholic is ranked 3rd in Class 3 according to the...
Comments / 1