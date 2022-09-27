A northwest Iowa woman and her newborn child have died after a single vehicle crash near Peterson early Tuesday evening. The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on a county road three miles north of Peterson. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes of Everly left the roadway, overcorrected and her S-U-V rolled over into a ditch. Engeltjes and her newborn daughter were both taken to Spencer Hospital. They were later air lifted to another hospital where they died from their injuries.

PETERSON, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO