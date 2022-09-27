Read full article on original website
Related
Memorial ride stops in Carroll to honor fallen hero
CARROLL, IOWA — A retired US Army colonel is on a 1,700 bike ride across the country to pay tribute to six of his men who were killed in action and to raise awareness about the continued struggles with PTSD and drug abuse faced by soldiers who served in Afghanistan. Chris Kolenda is a retired […]
Radio Iowa
Northwest Iowa woman and her newborn die after roll-over wreck
A northwest Iowa woman and her newborn child have died after a single vehicle crash near Peterson early Tuesday evening. The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on a county road three miles north of Peterson. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes of Everly left the roadway, overcorrected and her S-U-V rolled over into a ditch. Engeltjes and her newborn daughter were both taken to Spencer Hospital. They were later air lifted to another hospital where they died from their injuries.
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
kiwaradio.com
Firefighters Fight Two Fires In Fields
Northwest Iowa — Dry conditions at harvest time are great for fast harvesting but not so great for fire hazards. Two northwest Iowa fire departments responded to harvest-related fire calls recently. The Sioux Center Fire Department was called to a field fire on 390th Street between Indian and Ironwood...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Woman drowns in Crawford County pond
A woman's body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.
nwestiowa.com
Everly woman, baby die in crash by Peterson
PETERSON—A rural Everly woman expecting her fifth child died of injuries suffered in a one-vehicle rollover accident about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, near Peterson. Twenty-nine-year-old Courtney Beth Engeltjes was driving south when she lost control of her 2003 GMC Envoy, and it went off the west side of the blacktop on the 4700 mile of 130th Street about two miles north of Peterson, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions
MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
RELATED PEOPLE
Radio Iowa
Northwest Iowa woman pleads guilty to stealing over $10,000 from dependent adult
A northwest Iowa woman originally charged with felony theft and forgery charges is pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a dependent adult. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court, 43-year-old Samantha Hagemann of Remsen was accused of obtaining money in the form of ATM withdrawals, transactions at merchants, digital transactions for entertainment, and checks from the victim who was living at a Hull nursing home.
Siouxland woman pleads guilty to death of over 1,000 livestock
A Sac County woman on trial for livestock neglect that resulted in the death of over 1,000 pigs has pleaded guilty.
iheart.com
13-year-old Fort Dodge Student Faces Terrorism Charges after Lockdown
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A 13-year-old Fort Dodge Middle School student is in custody after a lockdown Wednesday. Around 2 pm, the Fort Dodge Police Department received a report about a potential threat of a student using a firearm. The FDPD placed the campus in lockdown. They say the student who posed the potential threat was detained without issue. No one was injured and the lockdown was lifted by 3 pm.
cstoredecisions.com
Love’s Opens Iowa Site
Love’s Travel Stops announced that it opened a new location in Le Mars, Iowa. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County. “We’re excited to add our 10th clean and safe location in Iowa,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Plymouth County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Clay County woman life-flighted after one vehicle rollover
CLAY CO., Iowa (KTIV) - An Everly, Iowa woman has been life-flighted following a single vehicle rollover accident in the evening hours of Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Courtney Engeltjes, was traveling southbound on County Road M-27 when the vehicle left the roadway. Engeltjes overcorrected and entered the east ditch, with the vehicle coming to a rest on the driver’s side.
Woman’s Body, Car Recovered From Crawford County Pond
(Denison, IA) — Authorities in Crawford County say a woman’s body and her car have been recovered from a pond in Deloit. Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a-m. KCCI/TV reports that they determined a car had driven into Riggleman’s Pond behind a house. When the car was pulled out of the water the body of 26-year-old Randi Lynn Heiman was found inside. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
more1049.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
Sioux City Journal
3 plead guilty in Sac County burglary spree
SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a string of burglaries in rural Sac County homes. James Becker, 33, of Wall Lake, Iowa, entered an Alford plea Monday in Sac County District Court to two counts of third-degree burglary, plus possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from a separate case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Involved In Injury Accident Near Milford/May City
Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.
Radio Iowa
13-year-old arrested after threatening violence at middle school
Police surrounded Fort Dodge Middle School on Wednesday afternoon after a student allegedly threatened to use a firearm. The school building was placed in a secure lockdown with a full investigation being conducted. The students were released from their respective lockdown locations as searches of those locations and personal property were completed.
kicdam.com
Sunday Traffic Stop in Emmet County Leads To Drug Charges
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man is facing multiple drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth was stopped early Sunday morning on Highway 9 just east of the Dickinson County line when an illegal substance and open alcohol containers were allegedly found in the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Woman sentenced for pointing gun at man
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Orange City woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to pointing a handgun at another individual on June 15 in Rock Valley. The case against April Ann Sunday stemmed from law enforcement being called at about 7:15 p.m. to 1605 18th Ave. for a disturbance, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Comments / 0