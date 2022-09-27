Read full article on original website
Ford Sticks With Gas Powered Car
Ford, which wants to stamp itself as a world leader in EVs, says its fleet will be all electric by early next decade. It wants to bury Tesla in the process. Is it any wonder? Ford’s market cap is $59 billion. Tesla’s is $951 billion. Along with every other global manufacturer, Ford is desperate to […]
The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
teslarati.com
Phoenix area Tesla-certified repair shops won’t repair this Tesla because of Geico
A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.
teslarati.com
Toyota President takes dig at self-driving cars while criticizing the electric vehicle transition
Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda recently shared a subtle dig at self-driving cars during a meeting with the company’s dealers. The Toyota executive argued that the electric vehicle transition would take longer than expected. “Just like the fully autonomous cars that we were all supposed to be driving...
gmauthority.com
Corvette Parts Supplier Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A Michigan-based supplier that produces tube assemblies and transmission components for the Chevy Corvette has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a recent report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Erin Industries Inc. recently filed for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company experienced a downturn over the course of the last two years as a result of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
DeLorean executives sued by Karma for pursuing venture during EV development
Several DeLorean executives are being sued by their former employer Karma Automotive for pursuing an outside venture while being told to find investors for electric vehicle development. Karma filed a lawsuit last month against DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries, Chief Operating Officer Alan Yuan, Chief Marketing Officer Troy Beetz, and Vice President Neilo Harris, who all maintained they were allowed to establish a new company as needed.
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
Volkswagen's new partnership will develop vehicle-to-grid energy storage
The companies aim to tackle climate change.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Top Analyst Starts Coverage of 4 Leading US Electric Vehicle Companies
Analysts at Truist Securities have initiated coverage of four electric vehicle companies, one vehicle manufacturer and three drivetrain, battery or self-driving developers.
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
teslarati.com
Tesla “retail king” investor and self-confessed Elon Musk “fanboy” makes it to Forbes 400 list
It is said that investing in Tesla is an exercise in guts, so much so that Elon Musk once said in an earnings call that investors should stay away from TSLA stock if they fear volatility. But for retail investors who stood by the company over the years and braved the wild swings that have become a trademark of TSLA stock, the rewards can be enormous.
The Verge
Charging your EV at night is about to become more expensive
One of the perks of electric vehicle ownership is charging your car overnight while parked in your driveway at home. Electricity demand is usually low, so rates are fairly cheap, making it both convenient and affordable for many people. But that’s about to change as more people buy EVs and the demand for overnight charging begins to rise, according to a new study published today.
natureworldnews.com
How Solar Panels and Electric Vehicles Are Huge Advantage for Saving Money and Environment
A recent study revealed that solar panels and batteries in households could have a big advantage in saving money on electric vehicles (EV). United Nations Environment Programme emphasized that the transport system is seen to be completely dependent on fossil fuels, noting that it has caused carbon dioxide emissions considered harmful to the atmosphere.
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Electric vehicle charging stations get green light across US
All 50 states, Puerto Rico and DC get approval as White House gives go-ahead to plans for access to federal funding for chargers
teslarati.com
Shark Tank-backed Natrion unveils solid-state battery separator with near-zero fire risk
Mark Cuban-backed Natrion has unveiled its latest developments in solid-state battery manufacturing with the new LISIC278 separator in a traditional pouch cell. The separator allows for a higher thermal resistance than other EV batteries, decreasing the risk of fires and combustion. Additionally, the cell showed a 40 percent increase in the charge rate compared to a conventional battery with the same capacity.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen is financially ready for electrification, says CFO
Volkswagen CFO Arno Antlitz said that the auto group is in an excellent financial position to fund electrification. According to Reuters, the Volkswagen CFO clarified that he believes the auto group is financially ready for electrification. From the auto group’s Porsche IPO today and Volkswagen’s relatively high operating profit margin, continued investment into electrifying their offerings will be possible. But the CFO has plans to get more liquidity to fund electrification.
