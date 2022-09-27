ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday

(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward, Miami-Dade schools to stay open Tuesday, after-school activities canceled

MIAMI (WSVN) - School district officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties said classes will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, as Florida residents continue to closely monitor Hurricane Ian. A tweet posted by Broward County Public Schools reads in part, “Schools and district offices will be open tomorrow during regular...
Broward County, FL
Florida State
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
sflcn.com

Hurricane Ian Forces Some Broward County Operations to Close

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County and emergency response partners are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Due to the size of the storm, Broward is expected to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and large amounts of rainfall, which coupled with a King Tide, have already resulted in street flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POWER OUTAGES CONTINUE: Thousands Without Power In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FPL is dealing with widespread power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches near mid-day Tuesday. At least 6,540 customers are without power in Palm Beach County as of 10 a.m. 10,010 customers are without power in Broward County. And in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

City of Tamarac Updates Residents on Hurricane Ian

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the City of Tamarac followed the lead of Broward County and the State of Florida in issuing an official State of Emergency on Tuesday. To summarize NOAA’s recent update, Hurricane Ian has had a slight directional shift toward the southeast and now...
TAMARAC, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

The Struggle For Transparency and Accountability Continues

Local advocates and Kevin’s Desir’s loved ones appeal to the courts for the release of the videos of him being beaten to death by BSO staff inside the North Broward jail. LAUDERHILL, FL – On September 27th, Chainless Change, The Florida Courier, and the Desir family are appealing to Judge Fabienne Fahenstock of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court for court-ordered release of multiple videos which captured the violent incident that led to Kevin Desir’s untimely death. Kevin, a resident of Pompano Beach, was beaten into a coma by Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) staff while detained at the North Broward Bureau Detention Center in January of 2021.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Greater Miami Jewish Federation starts relief fund for Ian victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is offering support for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has established a special relief fund to provide immediate assistance. One hundred percent of the funds collected will go to victims of the disaster. If you would like to...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian

FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door.  I went outside and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

