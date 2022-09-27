Local advocates and Kevin’s Desir’s loved ones appeal to the courts for the release of the videos of him being beaten to death by BSO staff inside the North Broward jail. LAUDERHILL, FL – On September 27th, Chainless Change, The Florida Courier, and the Desir family are appealing to Judge Fabienne Fahenstock of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court for court-ordered release of multiple videos which captured the violent incident that led to Kevin Desir’s untimely death. Kevin, a resident of Pompano Beach, was beaten into a coma by Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) staff while detained at the North Broward Bureau Detention Center in January of 2021.

