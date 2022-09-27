Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe schools to reopen Friday
(WSVN) - School districts across South Florida are expected to reopen Friday following a brief closure due to Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, school districts in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe all announced that classes, operations and after-school activities will resume Friday. Districts shut their doors Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution...
Schools Across South Florida Set To Reopen
Broward and Miami-Dade were both closed in anticipation of Tropical Storm Ian.
Broward and Miami-Dade schools remain open Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian
WSVN-TV
Broward, Miami-Dade schools to stay open Tuesday, after-school activities canceled
MIAMI (WSVN) - School district officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties said classes will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, as Florida residents continue to closely monitor Hurricane Ian. A tweet posted by Broward County Public Schools reads in part, “Schools and district offices will be open tomorrow during regular...
sflcn.com
Hurricane Ian Forces Some Broward County Operations to Close
BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County and emergency response partners are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Due to the size of the storm, Broward is expected to receive tropical storm force wind gusts and large amounts of rainfall, which coupled with a King Tide, have already resulted in street flooding, especially in coastal and low-lying areas.
thewestsidegazette.com
New Reform School Board Focused on Student Achievement, Changing District Culture and Making Tough Decisions
In less than 45 days, I have been able to work collegially with this new reform board leading Broward County Public Schools to do some amazing things for our students, families and local taxpayers. Great things are happening across the district, but we also continue to identify issues and I will address them head on.
flkeysnews.com
Are schools closed in Miami? Broward? The Keys? What to know ahead of Ian
UPDATE: Miami-Dade public schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, and Broward schools will be closed Wednesday. As Hurricane Ian dominates the news, you may be wondering if you should send your kids to school — or if schools will even be open. Hurricane Ian is expected to...
WSVN-TV
Tornado touches down in several Broward County neighborhoods
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A tornado passed through several residential areas as Hurricane Ian churned offshore. Tuesday night, a Pembroke Pines neighborhood was barely damaged when the tornado passed by. Gill lives in the neighborhood near Pasadena Elementary and said around 7:30 p.m., he received a tornado alert on...
WSVN-TV
Transit services temporarily suspended in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit services will be temporarily suspended for Miami-Dade County. Services are closed until further notice include the Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and special transportation services. For schedule updates, click here. More information will be available as conditions develop. You can also find the official 2022 hurricane guide here.
POWER OUTAGES CONTINUE: Thousands Without Power In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — FPL is dealing with widespread power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches near mid-day Tuesday. At least 6,540 customers are without power in Palm Beach County as of 10 a.m. 10,010 customers are without power in Broward County. And in […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
tamaractalk.com
City of Tamarac Updates Residents on Hurricane Ian
Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the City of Tamarac followed the lead of Broward County and the State of Florida in issuing an official State of Emergency on Tuesday. To summarize NOAA’s recent update, Hurricane Ian has had a slight directional shift toward the southeast and now...
NBC Miami
Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL
Though not in the direct path of a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida were still dealing with power outages Wednesday. Florida Power & Light reported 18,870 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 8,780 customers without power in Broward as of 12 p.m. Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Struggle For Transparency and Accountability Continues
Local advocates and Kevin’s Desir’s loved ones appeal to the courts for the release of the videos of him being beaten to death by BSO staff inside the North Broward jail. LAUDERHILL, FL – On September 27th, Chainless Change, The Florida Courier, and the Desir family are appealing to Judge Fabienne Fahenstock of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court for court-ordered release of multiple videos which captured the violent incident that led to Kevin Desir’s untimely death. Kevin, a resident of Pompano Beach, was beaten into a coma by Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) staff while detained at the North Broward Bureau Detention Center in January of 2021.
WSVN-TV
Greater Miami Jewish Federation starts relief fund for Ian victims
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is offering support for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has established a special relief fund to provide immediate assistance. One hundred percent of the funds collected will go to victims of the disaster. If you would like to...
Broward hard hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE - On Tuesday night, the bands from Hurricane Ian hit Broward hard, causing flooding and a at least two tornadoes.A band of heavy wind and rain blew through Davie causing near blinding conditions for drivers.In Cooper City, the heavy rain left many streets under water.The wind took down a large live oak tree branch blocking 51st street. Tricia Morgan and her neighbor Robin Jensen believe a tornado swept thru their Cooper city neighborhood off 95th avenue, knocking out power to some homes and sending fences flying."I thought someone was trying to break down my door. I went outside and...
WSVN-TV
Outer bands of Hurricane Ian leave hefty clean up for Miami-Dade residents
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong gusts spawned by the outer bands of Ian as the center of the storm passed by South Florida in the Gulf overnight, still left lots of damage to clean up. Residents experienced some wicked weather, Tuesday night, as the outer bands of Ian left...
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
WSVN-TV
Feeding South Florida prepares food and supplies to send to Southwest Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews at non-profit organization Feeding South Florida have been working at their facility since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida in order to get supplies together and send them to the areas that were affected the hardest. Two truckloads full of supplies headed to Southwest Florida,...
