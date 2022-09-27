Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Officials in 44 Iowa counties weigh in on carbon pipelines
Officials in 44 Iowa counties have now taken action to express concerns about the three proposed carbon pipelines. In the past week, the Adair and Floyd County Boards of Supervisors have sent letters to state regulators. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the proposed Summit and Navigator pipeline routes pass through Floyd County.
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
voiceofalexandria.com
Worth County residents speak in opposition to incoming hog confinement
It was standing room only as the Worth County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing regarding the application from Summit Ag LLP to put a 4,990-head concentrated animal feeding operation within the county. After 19 speakers discussed their reasons for opposing a large hog confinement in their neighborhood for...
KIMT
Portion of Highway 122 in Mason City closed due to multi-vehicle crash
MASON CITY, Iowa - A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of a major road through Mason City. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 5th St. SE. (Highway 122) in the westbound lane. It appears three cars were involved with at...
superhits1027.com
Companies, including one from Clear Lake, fined for scheme involving Hopkinton ethanol plant
CLEAR LAKE — Two companies were sentenced to probation for one year and ordered to pay millons in restitution in a federal fraud case. A judge ordered Energae of Clear Lake and I-Lenders to each pay more than one million dollars restitution and to forfeit more than $2.4 million. The sentencing is related to a scheme by Darrel Smith of Forest City and his brother David Smith, of Pocatello, Idaho.
KAAL-TV
Charles City fire chief resigns
(ABC 6 News) – Charles City fire chief, Eric Whipple has resigned, according to the city administrator. Chief Whipple has served the Charles City community for the past 21 years in various roles including: public safety dispatcher, career firefighter and the last 10 years as fire chief. The city...
KIMT
Search of vehicle, home results in Mason City man being found with 3 pounds of meth
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing felony charges after he was found with around three pounds of methamphetamine. Juan Palido, 50, was pulled over Wednesday morning at S. Illinois Ave. and 6th St. SE. A warrant was obtained and a vehicle search found close to a...
KIMT
Mason City nonprofit gets $2.7 million grant
MASON CITY, Iowa – 43 North Iowa is getting a $2.7 million grant from the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation Fund. “This is fantastic news,” says Board Chairperson Tim Latham. “This award will help provide more tools in the toolbox providing expanded mental health services in north Iowa.”. 43...
KGLO News
Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
MASON CITY — A homeless man has been jailed in Cerro Gordo County after stealing a truck. A criminal complaint states that at about 6:30 on Wednesday morning, 24-year-old Logan Conway allegedly approached a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City, loaded his bicycle into the back of a truck in the driveway and drove away. The owner of the vehicle says they watched the vehicle leave and that the keys were left in the vehicle.
KIMT
Man, 24, arrested in Cerro Gordo County after allegedly stealing a truck
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him and drove away. Logan Conway is facing a felony charge of second-degree theft after he allegedly stole a truck from a residence in the 1600 block of Opal Dr. in Mason City.
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
KGLO News
Osage man accused of missing Mason City woman’s murder waives right to speedy trial, now set for April
OSAGE — An Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021 will now be tried next year. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 22nd in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went...
Radio Iowa
Former Iowan rides out hurricane south of Tampa
Many thousands of Iowa natives now live in Florida, including former Webster City resident Mindy Bolden, who rode out Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon and evening at her home just south of Tampa. Bolden says the remnants of the now-tropical storm are still apparent and fortunately, the damage in her...
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
KIMT
Forest City woman takes plea deal over stealing from grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card but has entered a guilty plea to one count of forgery. Hesley was...
kicdam.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
newsdakota.com
Iowa Companies Sentenced in Ethanol Scheme
(NDAgConnection.com) – Two Iowa companies were sentenced in federal court on Sept. 21 in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetuated by a Forest City financial adviser. Energae LP and I-Lenders LLC, received the sentences after they each pled guilty to one count of wire fraud on Dec. 1, 2020, reports the Globe Gazette.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
KIMT
Mason City PD: Possible burglary suspect beaten with stick, hospitalized
MASON CITY, Iowa - What began as a burglary call ended with a man being beaten with a stick before he was taken to the hospital. Police were called to N. Monroe Ave. at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a report that a house was burglarized when a man wearing a mask came into the house with a baseball bat.
KIMT
Hancock County man to stand trial for dead kittens and trashed trailer
GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of damaging a mobile home and mistreating animals is pleading not guilty. Zachre Davis Thomas Weyland, 28 of Klemme, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief and five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death. His trial is scheduled to start on December 7.
