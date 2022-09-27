See ‘Going Through The Emotions’ of a Bears’ Week 3 win vs Texans

CHICAGO – For the fourth time in five years, the team has a record over .500 after three games.

Is anyone running to declare this group as a Super Bowl contender? Probably not, but winning a game is never a bad thing in a season in which the Bears are very much in are in rebuilding mode.

Sunday’s win over the Texans featured a mix of good things and bad things as they faced a team that is dealing with a similar situation in the 2022 season. It was a back-and-forth contest, but in the end, the Bears had enough to pull out the 23-20 victory to improve to 2-1 on the season.

On “The 9-Yard Line,” we spotlighted the most significant moments of the game in “Going Through The Emotions,” where we featured plays or performances that made fans smile, frown, or say “OMG.”

Certainly, Eddie Jackson’s interception continued his strong start to the year with another interception along with a forced fumble was a good moment along with the Bears’ rushing attack, which had 281 yards. That’s the most since the 1984 season, and that was without David Montgomery in the lineup most of the game.

Justin Fields and the passing offense’s struggles were once again something to frown about for fans as they only gained 82 net passing yards on the game.

Meanwhile, Roquan Smith had fans cheering and saying “OMG” when he picked off a pass with just over a minute left to get the Bears in position for a game-winning field goal.

Larry Hawley featured all of these plays in “Going Through The Emotions” on “The 9-Yard Line” this week and you can watch that in the video above.

