Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Cardano celebrated its 5th anniversary to see the following events
Cardano, on 28 September, celebrated another special milestone, its 5th anniversary. Indeed, the platform and its community have come a long way within the five eras of the Cardano roadmap. From Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho, and Voltaire. Each of these eras saw significant development. But as the party got started,...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano offers a risky buying opportunity, should ADA investors indulge
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. ADA approaches support zone, low-risk buy with clear invalidation was present. Bearish BTC meant the likelihood of further losses was high for ADA. Bitcoin [BTC] dived beneath the $20k...
ambcrypto.com
SOL developments: Short-term plan or long-term fix to boost investor morale?
Solana [SOL] founder, Anatoly Yakovenko, talked about the progress of Solana’s technology department via a tweet published on 27 September. According to the tweet, Solana’s development progress has been going as planned. The Solana team also upgraded their QUIC protocol. In the coming future, Anatoly stated that wallets,...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Why this pro-ETH metric needs a closer look
The bear market appears to be in full swing, despite a few stray spikes in the prices of some crypto-assets. In fact, the general sentiment towards Ethereum [ETH] seemed to be one of fear, as per the Ethereum Fear and Greed Index at press time. The surge in fear, however,...
RELATED PEOPLE
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin’s key PoW metric has some tips for LTC’s long-term holders
Litecoin [LTC] witnessed considerable growth on the price front over the last three months. The altcoin also showcased a positive move in the crypto mining space. Interestingly, it has been consistently improving its hashrate and mining profitability. A growing hashrate for any proof of work (PoW) network indicates strength and...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic: Will Sept. hashrate boost help ETC do well in Q4
Ethereum Classic [ETC] received a lot of attention before the Merge due to miner migration. Its strong price action in the weeks leading up to the main event was a reflection of the attention. This interest has since died down, resulting in a selloff. But there is one other growth...
ambcrypto.com
Wanchain launches cross-chain USDT XFlows with Bridge Upgrade
Wanchain has announced its new ‘XFlows’ cross-chain bridge upgrade which will revolutionize trading of the world’s number one stablecoin, USDT, against many other widely used tokens. This new upgrade brings native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB Chain, OKC, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more to be announced soon.
ambcrypto.com
Crypto Telegram Groups offers free crypto telegram channels for hosting AMA sessions
This week has been a tough one for many traders and enthusiasts in the cryptocurrency world, why you may ask. Well, Twitter has been buzzing all week long with different hashtags about the decline in several prices of other cryptocurrencies in the market. Whether it was LUNA, BTC, or ETH, many assets were down, signifying that we have been fully immersed in the bear season. But members of crypto signals telegram groups might have been better prepared for the dip that we are experiencing currently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Intelfin enables users to generate reliable passive income using automated pooling services
As a result of rising inflation predicted by all prominent financial experts and organizations worldwide, having a bank account is no longer sufficient to preserve people’s hard-earned money as the money being invested by people must generate profits regularly. This is where innovative decentralized platforms like Intelfin Global come...
Comments / 0