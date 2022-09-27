This week has been a tough one for many traders and enthusiasts in the cryptocurrency world, why you may ask. Well, Twitter has been buzzing all week long with different hashtags about the decline in several prices of other cryptocurrencies in the market. Whether it was LUNA, BTC, or ETH, many assets were down, signifying that we have been fully immersed in the bear season. But members of crypto signals telegram groups might have been better prepared for the dip that we are experiencing currently.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO