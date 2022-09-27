GLOCESTER – After totaling just 17 points in its first two games of the season, the Ponaganset High football team came alive offensively in its Division III-B matchup against neighboring Johnston last Friday night and rolled to a 34-15 victory at home that raised the Chieftains’ record to 2-1. Ponaganset senior tailback Nick Baccala and junior tailback Jason Pincince teamed up to run for over 200 yards, as Baccala picked up 125 yards on just eight handoffs and Pincince ran for 77 yards on 13 carries.

JOHNSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO