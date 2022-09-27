ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Valley Breeze

Ruth V. Michaud – Mashpee, Mass.

Ruth V. Michaud, 90, of Mashpee, Massachusetts formerly of Woonsocket, passed suddenly Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Edmond E. “Ed” Michaud Sr. Ruth and Ed were married for 65 years at the time of Ed’s passing on Jan. 17, 2021.
MASHPEE, MA
Valley Breeze

Jeannette E. Larivee – North Providence

Jeannette E. Larivee, 83, of North Providence, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. She was the wife of the late Philip Larivee. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Euclide and Emma (Gagnon) Dulude.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

The whole block parties at Womantam 500

CUMBERLAND – The first Womantam 500 was held on Womantam Lane in 1992, starting off as a group of neighbors sitting around and arguing about who had the fastest ride-on mower. Around midnight, everyone grabbed their mowers and raced around the block. It would become a regular thing, evolving...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Cumberland, RI
Obituaries
City
Cumberland, RI
Valley Breeze

St. Agatha Seniors announce events

WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Group announces the following events. St. Joseph Senior Citizens is sponsoring a trip to MGM Springfield on Oct. 27. The bus will leave at 7:30 a.m. The price is $36, payable to St. Joseph Senior Citizens. Contact Fran Robidoux at 401-356-1493 for more information. Need not be a member to sign up.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Eagle Scout project Car Wash Fundraiser Oct. 1

LINCOLN – Lucas Webber, of Albion Troop 711, will be holding a Car Wash Fundraiser to help fund his Eagle Scout project on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hunter Insurance, 389 Old River Road. The car wash costs $5 per car. Webber’s Eagle Scout...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Menard remembered as a tough and caring leader

WOONSOCKET – The phone would ring at the home of John Dionne, and he would answer immediately after seeing that it was his old friend Sue Menard. He’d expect a call from Menard out of the blue every now and then, as they’d been friends since she was mayor.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Baccala, Pincince help Ponaganset football team rough up Johnston, 34-15

GLOCESTER – After totaling just 17 points in its first two games of the season, the Ponaganset High football team came alive offensively in its Division III-B matchup against neighboring Johnston last Friday night and rolled to a 34-15 victory at home that raised the Chieftains’ record to 2-1. Ponaganset senior tailback Nick Baccala and junior tailback Jason Pincince teamed up to run for over 200 yards, as Baccala picked up 125 yards on just eight handoffs and Pincince ran for 77 yards on 13 carries.
JOHNSTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Council allows new dance school on West Wrentham

CUMBERLAND – Cheryl’s School of Dance now has the permission it needs to move from North Providence to Cumberland, after the Town Council agreed last week to add “arts education” to the list of allowable uses at 48 West Wrentham Road, former home of Chucky’s Creamery.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Haunted Hayrides return to Seven Cedars Farm this fall

SMITHFIELD – New frights and haunted sites are added to the Haunted Hayrides returning for a ninth year at family-run Seven Cedars Farm at 20 John Mowry Road in Smithfield. Jocelyn Emin runs the Haunted Hayrides along with her sister Marina, father Seth, and grandfather John Emin. She said bringing Haunted Hayrides to Seven Cedars Farm originated with her father, who in 2014 built a trailer and told his family it was made for hayrides.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Military dog tags found during ZAP cleanup in Lincoln

LINCOLN – A local resident says he’s hoping to return a set of military dog tags recovered during a recent cleanup of the Blackstone River watershed in Lincoln. Gary Comtois was volunteering with his son’s Scout troop, Manville’s Pack 1, to clear trash and debris during the ZAP the Blackstone statewide cleanup effort on Aug. 27. They were working in the area of Front Street near a bridge when the tags were found.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Smithifield works with developers to donate wood for heating homes

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield officials are asking that any resident who can use wood to heat their home, or who needs heating assistance, reach out to the town as it launches a new program to deliver trees felled by developers to people in need. Town Manager Randy Rossi said the...
SMITHFIELD, RI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Valley Breeze

Left turns soon to be prohibited off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike

SMITHFIELD – Removing the left turn option and adding signage off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike is the first among many planned steps to alleviate traffic congestion and accidents along the Route 44 corridor in Greenville, says Town Councilor Sean Kilduff. Kilduff said the Rhode Island Department of Transportation...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Lincoln girls' soccer team blanks Ponaganset for second D-II victory

LINCOLN – With a new head coach leading the way, the Lincoln High girls’ soccer team entered this week with a 2-1 record in Division II play, thanks to the Lions’ 2-0 victory over Ponaganset last Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Ferguson Field. Christina Maciel, who had spent...
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Scituate football team suffers another last-minute defeat

JOHNSTON – If the fourth quarter of high school football games somehow lasted 10 minutes instead of 12, then the Scituate High football team would be perched among the undefeated teams in Division IV. But unfortunately for the Spartans, they are 0-2, no thanks to the late heroics turned...
SCITUATE, RI
Valley Breeze

The Gathering Place welcomes a performance from Patti Dahl Saturday

CUMBERLAND – The Gathering Place at Cumberland Community Church, 481 Broad St., holds a concert the first Saturday of the month with the next one being Patti Dahl on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. Join for Christian music, a welcoming atmosphere and free food. All are welcome. Organizers...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland football team races to 3-0 with 31-7 win over E.P.

EAST PROVIDENCE – The Cumberland High football team is 3-0 for the first time since 2003. The Clippers picked up a huge victory last Saturday morning over another undefeated team, East Providence High, and they’re currently sitting at number five in the state’s high school rankings. And...
CUMBERLAND, RI

