ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County to open 5 shelters for voluntary Hurricane Ian evacuations tonight

By Laura Layden, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

Collier County will open five shelters for voluntary evacuation as Hurricane Ian draws closer to Southwest Florida.

Shelters will open at 5 p.m.

They include one for seniors and others with special needs at Palmetto Ridge High School.

This shelter is only for those who have preregistered with Emergency Management.

Spaghetti models, path: Tracking Hurricane Ian: See spaghetti models, path and storm activity for Florida

Hurricane Ian continues growing stronger: Path toward Florida shifts slightly east

School closings: Lee, Collier schools closing ahead of Hurricane Ian

Closings and cancellations: What's closed, being canceled in Collier County because of the storm

Families preparing for a special needs shelter should ensure that a caregiver is present and make sure to pack the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0iuM_0iC79Acf00

  • Minimum three-day supply of medications
  • Bedding, including a blanket and pillow
  • Any necessary medical equipment
  • Eyeglasses and hearing aids
  • Non-perishable dietary items
  • A flashlight and radio
  • Personal care products
  • Important papers (including an I.D. with current address)

Additionally, shelters will open at four middle schools: Oak Ridge, Corkscrew, Golden Gate and Immokalee.

"Residents must come prepared with their bedding, their food, and their comfort items," said Dan Summers, the county's director of Emergency Services.

All of the middle school shelters are pet-friendly.

Summers announced the shelter openings early Tuesday at a county commission meeting.

The county's emergency operations center, he said, will open at 3 p.m. and "go around the clock until further notice."

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County to open 5 shelters for voluntary Hurricane Ian evacuations tonight

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
City
Oak Ridge, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
City
Golden Gate, FL
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian flooded street in Florida - People rescued in Naples

Rescuers with the Naples (Florida) Fire-Rescue Department rescued a family from flooded waters in Naples, Florida after Hurricane Ian drenched the area. "Water rescue in the City earlier today. Please let this be a lesson to stay off the roads when flooding is possible," the agency said.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#County Commission#Southwest Florida#Emergency Management#Florida Hurricane Ian#Hurricane Ian Closings#Families
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County prepares ahead of Hurricane Ian

Collier County Emergency Management provided its protective strategy in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s effects on Southwest Florida. Being on the right-paralleling quadrant of the storm is what makes storm surge a main concern. “Our focus is continuing to be on storm surge and localized flooding, not so much winds,”...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
850wftl.com

Naples Fire Rescue station flooded by storm surge

Public information officer Tarin Bachle for Naples Fire Rescue shared a live video from fire station one which has been flooded by storm surge. Bachle estimated there was about four feet of water inside the station. Viewers can see Bachle and other personnel wading in the water as they try...
NAPLES, FL
montanarightnow.com

Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say

TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

WINK News off air due to Hurricane Ian

Storm surge and a flood brought by Hurricane Ian has interrupted the WINK News broadcast. The power went out just before 5 p.m., but anchors Lois Thomas and Chris Cifatte and Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt continued to broadcast on Facebook for a period of time. Category 4 Hurricane Ian made...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

City of Marco Island issues mandatory evacuations order

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – (September 27, 2022) The City of Marco Island is ordering a mandatory evacuation in the face of Hurricane Ian. Given most recent estimates of storm surge predicted to be 6-9 feet and continuing to increase, conditions warrant an evacuation. There is a potential threat to life and property. Now is the time for residents to leave the Island.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy