Shawboro, NC

Garland W. Anderson

Garland Whitley Anderson, 93, died Friday afternoon, September 23, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born July 21, 1929, he was the son of the late Louis Whitley Anderson and Isolan Roughton Anderson of Elizabeth City and the husband of LaClaire Winslow Rogerson Anderson. Mr. Anderson grew up in...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
The Chowan County Regional fair has returned for five days of fall fun

Autumn in the south is synonymous with many things: crisp-cool air, gold foliage littering the ground, and for many northeastern North Carolinians, the Chowan County Regional Fair. The 76th Annual Chowan County Regional Fair has returned for 5-days of heart-racing rides, mouth-watering food, vendors, booths, livestock, and more at the...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival

The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Shawboro, NC
Hertford, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Wingate, NC
New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Sarah Harvey
Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event postponed until later date

This Saturday’s event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse is postponed due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding late this week. A new date and time for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. Ranger-led educational programs...
Water quality swimming advisory issued for Colington Harbour swim beach

An advisory against swimming was posted Tuesday at a sound-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards. The advisory is for an area at the Colington Harbour...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Dare County Health & Human Services provides Food and Nutrition Services update

In January 2020, the federal government declared a public health emergency (PHE) due to COVID-19. For Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), the PHE allowed recipients to receive the maximum allotment for their household size. While we do not know when the PHE will end, USDA wants to help recipients understand any potential impacts and steps they can take to be ready.
DARE COUNTY, NC

