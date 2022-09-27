In January 2020, the federal government declared a public health emergency (PHE) due to COVID-19. For Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), the PHE allowed recipients to receive the maximum allotment for their household size. While we do not know when the PHE will end, USDA wants to help recipients understand any potential impacts and steps they can take to be ready.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO