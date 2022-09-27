Read full article on original website
Garland W. Anderson
Garland Whitley Anderson, 93, died Friday afternoon, September 23, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born July 21, 1929, he was the son of the late Louis Whitley Anderson and Isolan Roughton Anderson of Elizabeth City and the husband of LaClaire Winslow Rogerson Anderson. Mr. Anderson grew up in...
The Chowan County Regional fair has returned for five days of fall fun
Autumn in the south is synonymous with many things: crisp-cool air, gold foliage littering the ground, and for many northeastern North Carolinians, the Chowan County Regional Fair. The 76th Annual Chowan County Regional Fair has returned for 5-days of heart-racing rides, mouth-watering food, vendors, booths, livestock, and more at the...
U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival
The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
Hear Ye! Town crier Jim Weeks to deliver traditional ‘cry’ at Manteo Town Hall this afternoon
The Town of Manteo received a delightful, unexpected visitor from Bideford, England yesterday evening — town crier Jim Weeks — who will be delivering a traditional “cry” today, Wednesday, September 28, at Town Hall at 2:00 p.m. The Town notes that they will be capturing photos...
Halloween-themed events planned for children at 2 Dare County Libraries this October
Between two branches of the Dare County Library system — the Manteo Library and the Kill Devil Hills Library — three spooky-themed events will be held for children during the month of October. The events include drive-thru trunk-or-treating, as well as a Halloween makeup class. Details for each of the events are as follows:
New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
Beach driving permits now available for purchase in the Town of Kill Devil Hills
It’s that time of year: crisp fall air, great surf fishing, and beach driving in Kill Devil Hills. The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ beach driving permits are now available for purchase for the 2022-2023 beach driving season. The season will begin on October 1, 2022, and end on April 30, 2023.
Dare County Parks and Recreation Department announces cancellations, closures due to now-Tropical Storm Ian
The Dare County Parks and Recreation Department has announced several cancellations and closings for Thursday, September 29; Friday, September 30; and Saturday, October 1 due to the adverse weather conditions that are expected from Tropical Storm Ian. The Dare County Youth Center in Kill Devil Hills, the Fessenden Center in...
Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event postponed until later date
This Saturday’s event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse is postponed due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding late this week. A new date and time for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. Ranger-led educational programs...
Water quality swimming advisory issued for Colington Harbour swim beach
An advisory against swimming was posted Tuesday at a sound-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards. The advisory is for an area at the Colington Harbour...
Tropical storm warning and storm surge watch now in effect for Dare County
The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for Dare County due to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. A Tropical Storm Warning indicates that tropical storm conditions—including winds over 39 mph—are possible within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch indicates...
Dare County Health & Human Services provides Food and Nutrition Services update
In January 2020, the federal government declared a public health emergency (PHE) due to COVID-19. For Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), the PHE allowed recipients to receive the maximum allotment for their household size. While we do not know when the PHE will end, USDA wants to help recipients understand any potential impacts and steps they can take to be ready.
