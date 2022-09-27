Read full article on original website
Related
obxtoday.com
Garland W. Anderson
Garland Whitley Anderson, 93, died Friday afternoon, September 23, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born July 21, 1929, he was the son of the late Louis Whitley Anderson and Isolan Roughton Anderson of Elizabeth City and the husband of LaClaire Winslow Rogerson Anderson. Mr. Anderson grew up in...
obxtoday.com
U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival
The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
obxtoday.com
The Chowan County Regional fair has returned for five days of fall fun
Autumn in the south is synonymous with many things: crisp-cool air, gold foliage littering the ground, and for many northeastern North Carolinians, the Chowan County Regional Fair. The 76th Annual Chowan County Regional Fair has returned for 5-days of heart-racing rides, mouth-watering food, vendors, booths, livestock, and more at the...
obxtoday.com
Halloween-themed events planned for children at 2 Dare County Libraries this October
Between two branches of the Dare County Library system — the Manteo Library and the Kill Devil Hills Library — three spooky-themed events will be held for children during the month of October. The events include drive-thru trunk-or-treating, as well as a Halloween makeup class. Details for each of the events are as follows:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
obxtoday.com
Hear Ye! Town crier Jim Weeks to deliver traditional ‘cry’ at Manteo Town Hall this afternoon
The Town of Manteo received a delightful, unexpected visitor from Bideford, England yesterday evening — town crier Jim Weeks — who will be delivering a traditional “cry” today, Wednesday, September 28, at Town Hall at 2:00 p.m. The Town notes that they will be capturing photos...
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
obxtoday.com
Albemarle Region Public Workshop rescheduled due to inclement weather
The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency and the Albemarle Commission council of governments will reschedule the region’s public workshop planned for Thursday, Sept. 29 in Hertford due to severe weather that is expected in the area later this week. The Albemarle Commission region includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare,...
obxtoday.com
Beach driving permits now available for purchase in the Town of Kill Devil Hills
It’s that time of year: crisp fall air, great surf fishing, and beach driving in Kill Devil Hills. The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ beach driving permits are now available for purchase for the 2022-2023 beach driving season. The season will begin on October 1, 2022, and end on April 30, 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Virginia Beach man apprehended by Currituck County Sheriff’s Office deputies with stolen vehicle
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Virginia Beach man following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. According to information from CCSO, on September 20, 2022 at around 9:30 a.m., CCSO received information from its communications center that a stolen vehicle was heading to the state line with Chesapeake Police following the suspect. The Virginia Beach Police Department was actively looking for the stolen City of Virginia Beach public works vehicle.
obxtoday.com
New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
22-year-old man arrested on rape,robbery charges in Edenton
After a vehicle accident on September 24, , police learned that a vehicle involved in the accident was reported stolen out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and that the case Philadelphia police were working involved a 71-year-old woman who was the victim of sexual assault.
School superintendent groped worker, then fired her for rejecting him, NC lawsuit says
The former chief financial officer’s lawsuit is seeking at least $2 million and a trial by jury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
8 AM Tropical Update: Ian’s winds remain at 85 mph; Expected to make landfall in South Carolina later today
Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings/Watches are in effect across Eastern North Carolina through Friday. TROPICAL STORM WARNING A tropical storm warning is in effect for most of Eastern North Carolina with the exception of the counties north of Plymouth. The Tropical Storm Warning along the coast is in effect for all areas south of Duck including the Pamlico Sound. Peak winds within the warned area are likely to gust from 40-50 mph at times. Isolated power outages will be possible with some of the stronger wind gusts. Highest winds are likely to be between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday on the coast and between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday inland.
obxtoday.com
Water quality swimming advisory issued for Colington Harbour swim beach
An advisory against swimming was posted Tuesday at a sound-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards. The advisory is for an area at the Colington Harbour...
obxtoday.com
Tropical storm warning and storm surge watch now in effect for Dare County
The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for Dare County due to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. A Tropical Storm Warning indicates that tropical storm conditions—including winds over 39 mph—are possible within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch indicates...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Shawboro man arrested following pursuit in Moyock area
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Shawboro man was arrested following a pursuit. According to information from CCSO, on September 13, 2022 at around 6:30 p.m., a CCSO deputy clocked a motorcycle “well over the exceeded posted speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the Moyock area. A pursuit ensued and ended at the Tulls Creek Rd and Hwy 168 intersection with deputies boxing in driver off the intersection and making the arrest.”
obxtoday.com
Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event postponed until later date
This Saturday’s event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse is postponed due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding late this week. A new date and time for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. Ranger-led educational programs...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Parks and Recreation Department announces cancellations, closures due to now-Tropical Storm Ian
The Dare County Parks and Recreation Department has announced several cancellations and closings for Thursday, September 29; Friday, September 30; and Saturday, October 1 due to the adverse weather conditions that are expected from Tropical Storm Ian. The Dare County Youth Center in Kill Devil Hills, the Fessenden Center in...
Comments / 0