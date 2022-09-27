ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

Comments / 0

Related
obxtoday.com

Garland W. Anderson

Garland Whitley Anderson, 93, died Friday afternoon, September 23, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born July 21, 1929, he was the son of the late Louis Whitley Anderson and Isolan Roughton Anderson of Elizabeth City and the husband of LaClaire Winslow Rogerson Anderson. Mr. Anderson grew up in...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival

The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

The Chowan County Regional fair has returned for five days of fall fun

Autumn in the south is synonymous with many things: crisp-cool air, gold foliage littering the ground, and for many northeastern North Carolinians, the Chowan County Regional Fair. The 76th Annual Chowan County Regional Fair has returned for 5-days of heart-racing rides, mouth-watering food, vendors, booths, livestock, and more at the...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manteo, NC
State
Georgia State
County
Dare County, NC
Manteo, NC
Obituaries
City
Conway, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts

(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Albemarle Region Public Workshop rescheduled due to inclement weather

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency and the Albemarle Commission council of governments will reschedule the region’s public workshop planned for Thursday, Sept. 29 in Hertford due to severe weather that is expected in the area later this week. The Albemarle Commission region includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare,...
HERTFORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Of Christ#Disciples Of Christ#Ga
thecoastlandtimes.com

Virginia Beach man apprehended by Currituck County Sheriff’s Office deputies with stolen vehicle

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Virginia Beach man following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. According to information from CCSO, on September 20, 2022 at around 9:30 a.m., CCSO received information from its communications center that a stolen vehicle was heading to the state line with Chesapeake Police following the suspect. The Virginia Beach Police Department was actively looking for the stolen City of Virginia Beach public works vehicle.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
obxtoday.com

New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WITN

8 AM Tropical Update: Ian’s winds remain at 85 mph; Expected to make landfall in South Carolina later today

Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings/Watches are in effect across Eastern North Carolina through Friday. TROPICAL STORM WARNING A tropical storm warning is in effect for most of Eastern North Carolina with the exception of the counties north of Plymouth. The Tropical Storm Warning along the coast is in effect for all areas south of Duck including the Pamlico Sound. Peak winds within the warned area are likely to gust from 40-50 mph at times. Isolated power outages will be possible with some of the stronger wind gusts. Highest winds are likely to be between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday on the coast and between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday inland.
PLYMOUTH, NC
obxtoday.com

Water quality swimming advisory issued for Colington Harbour swim beach

An advisory against swimming was posted Tuesday at a sound-side site in Dare County, where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards. The advisory is for an area at the Colington Harbour...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Shawboro man arrested following pursuit in Moyock area

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Shawboro man was arrested following a pursuit. According to information from CCSO, on September 13, 2022 at around 6:30 p.m., a CCSO deputy clocked a motorcycle “well over the exceeded posted speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the Moyock area. A pursuit ensued and ended at the Tulls Creek Rd and Hwy 168 intersection with deputies boxing in driver off the intersection and making the arrest.”
MOYOCK, NC
obxtoday.com

Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event postponed until later date

This Saturday’s event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse is postponed due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding late this week. A new date and time for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. Ranger-led educational programs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy