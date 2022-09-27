Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings/Watches are in effect across Eastern North Carolina through Friday. TROPICAL STORM WARNING A tropical storm warning is in effect for most of Eastern North Carolina with the exception of the counties north of Plymouth. The Tropical Storm Warning along the coast is in effect for all areas south of Duck including the Pamlico Sound. Peak winds within the warned area are likely to gust from 40-50 mph at times. Isolated power outages will be possible with some of the stronger wind gusts. Highest winds are likely to be between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday on the coast and between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday inland.

PLYMOUTH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO