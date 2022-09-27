ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane hunters are flying through Ian’s powerful winds. Here’s what happens.

By Jason Dunion Research Meteorologist, University of Miami
KSNT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian

(NEXSTAR) – Even shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent. Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall Wednesday, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy