FLAG Church Hosts Food Distribution on Oct. 1
Family Life Assembly of God, Fort Scott Campus, is hosting a free food distribution for the community from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fort Cinema parking lot, 224 W. 18th Street, on Saturday Oct. 1st. Participants will have to be in a vehicle and come through the Fort Cinema...
Pioneer Harvest Fiesta Kicks Off This Evening with a Parade
The 66th Annual Pioneer Harvest Fiesta, a celebration of rural America’s technology of the past, starts tonight with a parade of antique, and classic farm implements and much more. The parade will be on Main Street through Fort Scott’s historic downtown on Thursday, September 29th at 6 PM.
COUNTRY PLACE® SENIOR LIVING REBRANDING TO CREDO SENIOR LIVING
Fort Scott, KS – Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – Country Place Senior Living and Country Place Memory Care are set. to rebrand to Credo Senior Living and Credo Memory Care on October 1, 2022. The company, which will maintain. the same corporate and local teams, has worked hard...
Rural Paola couple takes advantage of grant to install safe room
PAOLA — Jane and Jay Edmonds built their home in rural Paola over 30 years ago. “We love the location. I sit out here (on the covered patio) almost every night in good weather. It’s beautiful out here,” Jane said.
Kansas man dies in crash at Missouri motorsports park
A Kansas man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle at a motorsports park in Merwin, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa motorcyclist killed in dirt park crash on Sunday afternoon
A motorcyclist was killed in a dirt park crash Sunday afternoon in Drexel, Missouri, after going airborne on a ramp.
New Jasper County conservation agent is not new to Jasper County
Body JOPLIN, Mo. – Jeremy Caddick may be new to the job of serving as a Jasper County Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) agent, but he’s not new to Jasper County. Starting Oct. 1, Caddick will begin his duties as conservation agent for Jasper County. He will work alongside fellow Jasper County Conservation Agent Corporal Tyler Green. He replaces Will Carr, who was promoted to Lieutenant in MDC’s Protection Branch last year.
News To Know: fatal crashes, and take a trip to “Hill House”
GIRARD, Kan. – A Mindenmines man is dead following a two-vehicle collision. The crash occurred just 2 miles North of K126 in Crawford County. Police say a Ford F350 driven by Edward Leroy Nutt, 71, was traveling Eastbound on East 570th Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign. If you are interested in reading more about this story, click here.
Police begin investigation after discovering male with severe injuries
FORT SCOTT, Kan. – The Fort Scott Police Department says an investigation is now underway after a victim was found laying on the ground with multiple injuries. EMS personnel and Fort Scott Police Officers responded to the 400 Block of Andrick on September 24th after they received reports of an injured male.
Agenda for the Bourbon County Coalition for Oct. 5
Patty Simpson will be acting as chairman. As of today, September 30, the Bourbon County Coalition has assisted 19 families with 56 children for an approximate expenditure of $4,885.00 for the first nine months of 2022, according to chairwoman Billie Jo Drake. Bourbon County Inter-Agency Coalition. General Membership Meeting Agenda.
Police Report On Kenneth Bevins
On Saturday, 9/24/22, at around 4:23 am, Fort Scott Police, along with EMS personnel, responded to an address in the 400 Blk of Andrick, for a report of an adult male that had been discovered laying in the grass with multiple injuries. The victim, has been positively identified as being Kenneth Bevins, 39, of Fort Scott. Bevins was transported by EMS personnel to a hospital in Kansas City.
These Carthage Missouri Mansions Will Leave You With More Questions (And Cabinets) Than Answers
Well guys, you know what I'm like by now.I'm nosy as heck, and I love to look at listings on Zillow and Realtor to get a chance to look into other people's houses. And they have them for sale, so...they want me to look, right? RIGHT. Well, I found a...
All Outside Burning Order is Set Due to Drought Conditions in the County
On September 27, 2022 the Bourbon County Commission ordered all outside burning in the county prohibited, unless specifically approved by the fire chief, with the exception of covered barbeque grills. High heat and little rain since June have prompted the ordinance, and is in effect until a sufficient rain occurs.
One person life-flighted after single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person required a life-flight ambulance after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co. on Monday morning. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury accident in the 4400 block of Montana Rd. which has required the help of a Healthstar air ambulance.
Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
Trash truck worker killed by a pickup truck near Independence
A 60-year-old Independence trash truck worker died after he was struck by a pickup just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Escaped Neosho inmate back in custody
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a runaway inmate has been located and returned to custody. Michael* Durison, 41, escaped custody while receiving treatment at Freeman Neosho by assaulting a corrections officer and fleeing the scene on September 18th. Multiple tips sent to detectives...
Officers on the lookout for Felony Pursuit suspect in Bourbon County
BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. – The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to look out for a wanted suspect who they say may be armed and dangerous. Officers say Jai Terrance Scott Jr. is wanted in connection with a Felony Pursuit in Bourbon County. According to the media...
