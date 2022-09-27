ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, KS

fortscott.biz

FLAG Church Hosts Food Distribution on Oct. 1

Family Life Assembly of God, Fort Scott Campus, is hosting a free food distribution for the community from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fort Cinema parking lot, 224 W. 18th Street, on Saturday Oct. 1st. Participants will have to be in a vehicle and come through the Fort Cinema...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Pioneer Harvest Fiesta Kicks Off This Evening with a Parade

The 66th Annual Pioneer Harvest Fiesta, a celebration of rural America’s technology of the past, starts tonight with a parade of antique, and classic farm implements and much more. The parade will be on Main Street through Fort Scott’s historic downtown on Thursday, September 29th at 6 PM.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

COUNTRY PLACE® SENIOR LIVING REBRANDING TO CREDO SENIOR LIVING

Fort Scott, KS – Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – Country Place Senior Living and Country Place Memory Care are set. to rebrand to Credo Senior Living and Credo Memory Care on October 1, 2022. The company, which will maintain. the same corporate and local teams, has worked hard...
FORT SCOTT, KS
mo.gov

New Jasper County conservation agent is not new to Jasper County

Body JOPLIN, Mo. – Jeremy Caddick may be new to the job of serving as a Jasper County Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) agent, but he’s not new to Jasper County. Starting Oct. 1, Caddick will begin his duties as conservation agent for Jasper County. He will work alongside fellow Jasper County Conservation Agent Corporal Tyler Green. He replaces Will Carr, who was promoted to Lieutenant in MDC’s Protection Branch last year.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crashes, and take a trip to “Hill House”

GIRARD, Kan. – A Mindenmines man is dead following a two-vehicle collision. The crash occurred just 2 miles North of K126 in Crawford County. Police say a Ford F350 driven by Edward Leroy Nutt, 71, was traveling Eastbound on East 570th Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign. If you are interested in reading more about this story, click here.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Agenda for the Bourbon County Coalition for Oct. 5

Patty Simpson will be acting as chairman. As of today, September 30, the Bourbon County Coalition has assisted 19 families with 56 children for an approximate expenditure of $4,885.00 for the first nine months of 2022, according to chairwoman Billie Jo Drake. Bourbon County Inter-Agency Coalition. General Membership Meeting Agenda.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Police Report On Kenneth Bevins

On Saturday, 9/24/22, at around 4:23 am, Fort Scott Police, along with EMS personnel, responded to an address in the 400 Blk of Andrick, for a report of an adult male that had been discovered laying in the grass with multiple injuries. The victim, has been positively identified as being Kenneth Bevins, 39, of Fort Scott. Bevins was transported by EMS personnel to a hospital in Kansas City.
FORT SCOTT, KS
WIBW

One person life-flighted after single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person required a life-flight ambulance after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin Co. on Monday morning. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury accident in the 4400 block of Montana Rd. which has required the help of a Healthstar air ambulance.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KIX 105.7

Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Escaped Neosho inmate back in custody

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a runaway inmate has been located and returned to custody. Michael* Durison, 41, escaped custody while receiving treatment at Freeman Neosho by assaulting a corrections officer and fleeing the scene on September 18th. Multiple tips sent to detectives...
NEOSHO, MO

