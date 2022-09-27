ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Inxeption to Invest $125 Million in New Kentucky Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization company...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Adult spelling bee raises money to help Louisville organization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 70% of Jefferson County Public School fourth graders are not at the appropriate reading level. So Thursday night, DeCode Project hosted their event Spelling & Spirits to help change that. DeCode Project offers free or reduced literacy training for students who are struggling. Spelling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
