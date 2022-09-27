Read full article on original website
Product, staffing shortages loom as Ford unveils new Super Duty Truck in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday, Ford announced they will be investing $700 million into the Kentucky Truck Plant (KTP), creating 500 new jobs. With that also comes the announcement Tuesday night at Churchill Downs, unveiling the motor company's newest Ford Super Duty Truck. "Kentucky matters, you matter, and the Super...
Kentuckians head down to coastal states to help with recovery efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of LG&E workers are still making their way to Florida to help restore power. WHAS has found more Louisvillians who once lived in the metro, but are now living in the hurricane zone of Florida. Barbara Kehoe was raised and lived in Louisville for years,...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear declares Sept. 27 ‘KenTRUCKy Day,’ announces hundreds of new jobs at Ford plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear proclaimed Tuesday, September 27 as “KenTRUCKy Day” in the commonwealth. The governor made this proclamation in honor of Ford Motor Company producing vehicles in the state over the past 109 years and the automotive company’s commitment to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Inxeption to Invest $125 Million in New Kentucky Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization company...
WHAS11 revisits Louisville Galleria opening 40 years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Galleria was Fourth Street Live!, before it became Fourth Street Live!. Forty years ago, the Galleria opened in an attempt to save the downtown shopping scene. It was the hottest ticket in town before it slowly died off. After seven years of planning and three...
Vine Grove Police Department opens Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New efforts are underway to prevent tragic and unnecessary overdose deaths in Kentucky. A newly unveiled Narcan vending machine openly sits in Hardin County, at the Vine Grove Police Department, which worked alongside Communicare Mental Health and the Lincoln Trail District Health Department to bring the machine to people.
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
WLKY.com
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
mingomessenger.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown skydiver 'tired and proud' after completing goal of 100 jumps in a single day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Air Force veteran and Kentucky native Michael Bratcher broke a state record Monday when he jumped out of an airplane to skydive 100 times in a single day. Bratcher said the previous state record was 80 jumps in a day. "I pushed my luck," he told...
wdrb.com
Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
wdrb.com
Construction project to change traffic flow on Herr Lane near Westport Road in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic is changing on Herr Lane in Louisville. Crews are working to remove a turning lane in an effort to prevent crashes. Project leaders said the turning traffic caused conflict with mainline traffic, leading to accidents. The project, which started Wednesday, will install a concrete median...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
Adult spelling bee raises money to help Louisville organization
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 70% of Jefferson County Public School fourth graders are not at the appropriate reading level. So Thursday night, DeCode Project hosted their event Spelling & Spirits to help change that. DeCode Project offers free or reduced literacy training for students who are struggling. Spelling...
Wave 3
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two and a half years since Christopher McKinney died after a confrontation with a bouncer at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road. No one was charged in McKinney’s death, and his husband is pushing to get the case reinvestigated. Everyday, Nick...
