Hotel residences can oftentimes feel stale, but that’s not the case with this incredible $37 million residences that just hit the market. Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club offer an exceptionally rare opportunity to own something completely unique, and be in close proximity to a piece of history. The iconic Surf Club dates back to the 1930s when it was built as a members-only social club by tire tycoon Harvey Firestone during the Great Depression. It was the ultimate place to see and be seen and welcomed stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Winston Churchill, Frank Sinatra and Gary Cooper, to...

