Semmes, AL

WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Semmes, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Semmes, AL
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WPMI

Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Cold Case: WLOX revisits the Janie Sanders murder case

PASCAGOULA, Miss. - It’s a 47-year-old murder case that still haunts Pascagoula with thousands of pages of case files detailing the murder of a 16-year-old. WLOX is revisiting the Janie Sanders cold case murder mystery. We’re hoping someone has the clue that will solve it. “To me, at...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigates shots fired during possible carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible carjacking involving shots fired early Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 7000 block of Whitehall Drive. Police responded to the scene around 5:46 a.m. where they discovered that the victim had given a ride to two male subjects. The victim stopped at a friend’s residence and left the subjects inside the vehicle. When the victim returned to the vehicle, one of the subjects produced a gun as the other subject got into the driver’s seat, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mobile Police seek to ID burglary, motorcycle theft suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 4:02 a.m., officers responded to 1941 Schillinger Road South, MPH Auto Sales, in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject had kicked in the door to the business. The...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police Dept. announces new crime tip hotline

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has a new crime tip hotline that makes anonymous reporting of crimes, gun violence and other suspicious incidents fast and easy. Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities safer. There...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL
Kait 8

Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released the medical records of an inmate after images of him looking physically thin and sick went viral online, prompting a public outcry on social media. The corrections department released the medical records of 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan Tuesday. The department...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama woman accused of stealing thousands from elderly father

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Loxley is accused of financial exploitation of the elderly after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from her own father. Now the victim’s other daughter is trying to raise awareness so other families know what to look for. Financial exploitation is a crime that can happen quietly and often […]
LOXLEY, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Memorial run scheduled for well known Mobile runner killed in car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Husband, father, and friend. That’s how Victor Birch is remembered by those who knew him. “I’ve been knowing Victor for probably 30 years. We’ve been running out here for 27 years. We’ve done lots of races together. We’ve done marathons. If you were a friend of his, he would do anything in the world for you,” Bill Brady said.
WKRG News 5

2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
MOBILE, AL

