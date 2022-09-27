Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating after body found in water near Government Boulevard and I-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a body was found in the water earlier today near Government Boulevard and the Interstate 65 overpass. Police confirmed that the deceased is male but said it is unclear whether this is a criminal matter. FOX10 News is working to get...
Homicide investigation in Escambia Co., man found shot at homeless camp
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot at a homeless camp. Deputies were called to a homeless camp Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a […]
Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
Man caught on camera kicking in door of business, taking motorcycle: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who was seen kicking in the door of a business and taking a motorcycle on camera, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to MPH Auto Sales at 1941 Schillinger Road Friday, Sept. 23 around 4:02 a.m. in […]
Chickasaw student did not overdose on fentanyl: Police
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School. Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. […]
WKRG News 5 anchor shares encounter with youth violence, Mobile Police Sgt. reminds community no one is immune
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Youth violence is a big problem with no end in sight. Police across the U.S. say more and more victims are innocent bystanders. Many long-time Mobilians said they don’t feel safe letting their kids do a lot of the things they did when they were kids. WKRG News 5 anchor Cherish […]
WPMI
Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
WLOX
Cold Case: WLOX revisits the Janie Sanders murder case
PASCAGOULA, Miss. - It’s a 47-year-old murder case that still haunts Pascagoula with thousands of pages of case files detailing the murder of a 16-year-old. WLOX is revisiting the Janie Sanders cold case murder mystery. We’re hoping someone has the clue that will solve it. “To me, at...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigates shots fired during possible carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible carjacking involving shots fired early Tuesday morning. The incident happened in the 7000 block of Whitehall Drive. Police responded to the scene around 5:46 a.m. where they discovered that the victim had given a ride to two male subjects. The victim stopped at a friend’s residence and left the subjects inside the vehicle. When the victim returned to the vehicle, one of the subjects produced a gun as the other subject got into the driver’s seat, according to police.
WPMI
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mobile Police seek to ID burglary, motorcycle theft suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 4:02 a.m., officers responded to 1941 Schillinger Road South, MPH Auto Sales, in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject had kicked in the door to the business. The...
WPMI
Mobile Police Dept. announces new crime tip hotline
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has a new crime tip hotline that makes anonymous reporting of crimes, gun violence and other suspicious incidents fast and easy. Through WeTip, citizens can play a greater role in partnering with law enforcement to help make their communities safer. There...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother’s Finest store owner provides update two weeks after armed robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, we’re hearing from Mother’s Finest store owner who was shot in the back during a robbery. Grover Stewart remains at University Hospital two weeks after the shocking crime. Two teenagers stand accused. There is new information on one of the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
Kait 8
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released the medical records of an inmate after images of him looking physically thin and sick went viral online, prompting a public outcry on social media. The corrections department released the medical records of 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan Tuesday. The department...
Alabama woman accused of stealing thousands from elderly father
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Loxley is accused of financial exploitation of the elderly after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from her own father. Now the victim’s other daughter is trying to raise awareness so other families know what to look for. Financial exploitation is a crime that can happen quietly and often […]
WPMI
Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
WALA-TV FOX10
Memorial run scheduled for well known Mobile runner killed in car crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Husband, father, and friend. That’s how Victor Birch is remembered by those who knew him. “I’ve been knowing Victor for probably 30 years. We’ve been running out here for 27 years. We’ve done lots of races together. We’ve done marathons. If you were a friend of his, he would do anything in the world for you,” Bill Brady said.
2 attempts made at Mobile banks to open account under fake identity
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have had two separate instances involving attempted identity thefts at banks. On Monday, Sept. 26, officers were called to Keesler Federal Credit Union on Airport Boulevard after a man attempted to open an account using someone else’s identity. Travis Sopson, 42, was allegedly […]
Bay Minette police investigate weekend shootings
Bay Minette police are close to making an arrest in a weekend shooting that could have been a lot worse.
