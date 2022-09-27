Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
wmay.com
Mary Bryant Home Annual Chili Supper Coming Up
Mary Bryant Home Annual Chili Supper – October 20 & 21, 2022, 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. both days. Drive-through for pick-up at 2960 Stanton Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Serving home-made chili (Zillion’s) and vegetable beef soup for $15/quart, hot dogs for $2 each, or 6/$10.00. All proceeds benefit the residents of Mary Bryant Home for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Call 217-529-1614 for more information.
wmay.com
”Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” Coming To UIS
A popular musical is returning to Springfield with a holiday twist. “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” will be staged at the UIS Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 23rd. The original “Million Dollar Quartet” told the story of an impromptu jam session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins at the Sun Records studio in December of 1956. In real life, the quartet performed a handful of Christmas songs along with a lot of other material that night. The holiday version of the show emphasizes Christmas songs in the style of those rock and country pioneers. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.
wmay.com
Springfield Still Working On Plans For Public Restroom On Old Capitol Plaza
Springfield is still working toward installing a public restroom on the Old Capitol Plaza downtown… but is making modifications to the original design proposal. City officials had originally envisioned something along the lines of the “Portland Loo,” a concept used in Portland, Oregon, where the facility has open grating at the top and bottom to discourage improper activities inside. City officials say the restroom will be designed to fit in more with the existing structure that leads to the underground parking garage below the plaza. But they say the interior will have many of the Portland Loo features, making it easy to clean and maintain.
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
wmay.com
Broadgauge In Petersburg Honored By Preservation Group
A Petersburg business has been honored with a preservation award from the group Landmarks Illinois. The group recognized Douglas Pope, the owner of the historic Broadgauge Building on the square in Petersburg. It first opened in 1872 as a “megastore” selling hardware, groceries, and dry goods. The space has now been converted into a multi-purpose facility, with a restaurant and bar, a coffee shop and bakery, a billiards room and event space.
WCIA
Taylorville native resides near Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fl. (WCIA) — A Taylorville native resides in Orlando in line of where Hurricane Ian is projected to attack. Sydney Wolf, who is part of the Disney College Program, has been working at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom since August. Disney will close its parks on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian is expected to advance to Category 4.
Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
Taylorville resident plans downtown revitalization
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Plans are in the early stages to revitalize Taylorville’s downtown square for future years. Taylorville resident Cindy Frisina recently acquired a handful of a storefronts for the project. Through her company, Heartland Development Partners, Inc, and a companion nonprofit organization, Revitalize Rural America, she plans to build upon the progress already being […]
nowdecatur.com
September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program
September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
The Clinton Journal
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
wdbr.com
Double takes at the Rt. 66 Festival
It’s not just the hundreds of classic cars or thousands of people that demand a second look, but celebrity lookalikes, too, at the this year’s International Route 66 Mother Road Festival in downtown Springfield. From monster boom boxes, to live music, to food that will make you think...
wlds.com
Improvements Coming to Community Park, Nichols Park, and MLK Memorial
Jacksonville’s two largest parks will see some needed attention this fall after a pair of major storms and one small fire over the last year. The Jacksonville City Council approved funding for sprucing up both a memorial and a major sign in Community Park during last night’s regular meeting.
Big dreams come true for Taylorville small business
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – In just over a year of business, a local sustainability shop continues to thrive in a small town setting. Located just off the courthouse square in downtown Taylorville, Down to Earth Sustainability offers a wide variety of items, including face wash, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, dish soap, toilet bombs and […]
High school to donate to hospitalized student
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois high school is giving back to a family in need. Over the weekend, Jayden Veesenmeyer, a varsity football player at Pleasant Plains High School, was hospitalized after collapsing mid-game. The high school announced in a Facebook post that instead of the regular cost, they are asking for […]
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
tspr.org
New research suggests French explorer La Salle's Ft. Crevecoeur's true locale was in Beardstown
Conventional wisdom tells us the traditional location of the French Fort Crevecoeur was somewhere in the Peoria area. Where exactly that is has long been disputed, but it's generally believed the fort lay somewhere along the eastern bank of the Illinois River. There's even a Tazewell County village and a...
wmay.com
Woman Sought In Connection With Springfield Shooting
Sangamon County deputies are seeking an unidentified woman in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in Springfield. Deputies were called to the 26-hundred block of South Glenwood around 9pm and found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the hip. Police say a woman had come to the door of the residence demanding something from the man. The man told deputies he wasn’t sure what the woman wanted, but said she indicated she had others with her, although he did not see anyone else. He said he was shot when he turned to run. Police say the female suspect was wearing dark clothing and had her face covered.
WCIA
Veterans take off on honor flight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 94 Illinois veterans took flight on Tuesday with the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight’s Mission #63 from the Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, DC. The honor flight takes veterans and their guardians to Washington D.C. on a chartered Sun Country 737. Driven...
