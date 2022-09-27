Hurricane hunters are flying through Ian’s powerful winds. Here’s what happens.

Read full article on original website
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
Are Ian-sized hurricanes going to become the new normal?
As global warming heats tropical ocean waters, it's increasingly likely that hurricanes like Ian will become more intense and common.
Hurricane Ian makes second US landfall in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian made its second U.S. landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Hurricane-force winds could be felt 70 miles from the center of the storm and tropical-storm-force winds could be felt as far as 275 miles from the center. ...
Power outages across the state as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
As Hurricane Ian made landfall on South Carolina’s coast, reports of power outages began across the state, especially in areas near the path of the storm.
