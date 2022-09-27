ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynspr.org

Oroville bus shooting trial | Panama Springs evictions | PG&E settlement

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 30. Man charged in deadly Oroville bus shooting pleads not guilty. A trial has been scheduled for the Sacramento man charged in a deadly bus shooting that happened in Butte County earlier this year. Butte County Superior Court records show suspect Asaahdi Coleman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and attempted murder, among other charges. Coleman’s trial is set to begin Jan. 23.
OROVILLE, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Butte County man's mass shooting plot, 'hit list' released

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man suspected of threatening to kill multiple people in Butte County before traveling to Las Vegas to commit a mass shooting appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday for arraignment, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Dallas Marsh, 37, has been...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
mynspr.org

Tuscan Water District election | Mt. Shasta’s ‘transformative transportation’ | Gas rebate checks

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 29. The official certification of votes to create the controversial Tuscan Water District in Butte County was to have occurred Wednesday. However, the certification has been postponed indefinitely, according to the Butte County Clerk-Recorder’s office. The office says the postponement is due to concerns that were raised about whether adequate notice of the election was given. The decision to postpone the certification was made after consultation between district proponents, and the Butte Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo), which gave its unanimous approval to form the district in February. The office says a new election will be rescheduled in the future.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

How rare are mountain lion attacks in California?

The search is on for a mountain lion believed to have attacked a child at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita. The attack happened Monday when a 7-year-old boy was apparently bit on the rear by a mountain lion while the child was climbing some steps. The boy’s father was not far behind and was […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico’s homeless encampment enforcements delayed

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s enforcement of illegal camping has been delayed after the plaintiff's made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), the city announced on Thursday. The city says the LSNC wants it to be required that the City of Chico resolves any...
CHICO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS LA

Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California

A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Chico State Enterprises#Mechoopda Indian#Dixie Fire#Native American Day
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley

STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
STANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
activenorcal.com

Fisherman Lands MONSTER 17-Pound Mackinaw Caught on Lake Tahoe

When you think of the best places to fish in Northern California, Lake Tahoe typically isn’t near the top of that list. But if you roll with the right people, you might just catch a big ass fish that is rarely seen on the West Coast. Tahoe Sport Fishing...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy