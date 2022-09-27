Read full article on original website
Related
mynspr.org
Oroville bus shooting trial | Panama Springs evictions | PG&E settlement
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Sept. 30. Man charged in deadly Oroville bus shooting pleads not guilty. A trial has been scheduled for the Sacramento man charged in a deadly bus shooting that happened in Butte County earlier this year. Butte County Superior Court records show suspect Asaahdi Coleman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder and attempted murder, among other charges. Coleman’s trial is set to begin Jan. 23.
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Butte County man's mass shooting plot, 'hit list' released
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man suspected of threatening to kill multiple people in Butte County before traveling to Las Vegas to commit a mass shooting appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday for arraignment, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. Dallas Marsh, 37, has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynspr.org
Tuscan Water District election | Mt. Shasta’s ‘transformative transportation’ | Gas rebate checks
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 29. The official certification of votes to create the controversial Tuscan Water District in Butte County was to have occurred Wednesday. However, the certification has been postponed indefinitely, according to the Butte County Clerk-Recorder’s office. The office says the postponement is due to concerns that were raised about whether adequate notice of the election was given. The decision to postpone the certification was made after consultation between district proponents, and the Butte Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo), which gave its unanimous approval to form the district in February. The office says a new election will be rescheduled in the future.
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
How rare are mountain lion attacks in California?
The search is on for a mountain lion believed to have attacked a child at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita. The attack happened Monday when a 7-year-old boy was apparently bit on the rear by a mountain lion while the child was climbing some steps. The boy’s father was not far behind and was […]
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico’s homeless encampment enforcements delayed
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s enforcement of illegal camping has been delayed after the plaintiff's made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), the city announced on Thursday. The city says the LSNC wants it to be required that the City of Chico resolves any...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies investigating report of shots fired in Cottonwood, 1 detained
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Deputies say they are investigating a report of shots fired near a school in Cottonwood on Thursday afternoon. Deputies said there was a fight in the area of First Street and Yokum Road and it was reported that shots were fired. One person has been detained for...
Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California
A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFist
Chico Man Lived With Dead Roommate's Body For Four Years In Order To Cash His Checks
A Chico man has been charged with forgery and identity theft after prosecutors determined he had been impersonating his dead roommate in order to collect his U.S. Navy retirement benefit checks. As KTVU reports, 57-year-old Darren Pirtle was charged Monday in Butte County after authorities visited his home last week...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two San Diego area high schools among best in California for 2023, study says
Two San Diego County schools were named to the top ten public and private high schools in California.
California gas prices are spiking again, and it may get even worse. Here's why
California prices aren't yet at the record state average we saw in June, but they are quickly nearing that number. Experts say much of this is due to supply at California and Washington refineries where operation is at 81% of capacity.
California employers will be required to post salaries for job listings under new law
Employers in California will have to post salaries for job listings under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
activenorcal.com
Fisherman Lands MONSTER 17-Pound Mackinaw Caught on Lake Tahoe
When you think of the best places to fish in Northern California, Lake Tahoe typically isn’t near the top of that list. But if you roll with the right people, you might just catch a big ass fish that is rarely seen on the West Coast. Tahoe Sport Fishing...
Comments / 0