The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 29. The official certification of votes to create the controversial Tuscan Water District in Butte County was to have occurred Wednesday. However, the certification has been postponed indefinitely, according to the Butte County Clerk-Recorder’s office. The office says the postponement is due to concerns that were raised about whether adequate notice of the election was given. The decision to postpone the certification was made after consultation between district proponents, and the Butte Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo), which gave its unanimous approval to form the district in February. The office says a new election will be rescheduled in the future.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO