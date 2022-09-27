ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, NC

WITN

City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids business damaged by Molotov cocktail, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are investigating after a business was damaged by a Molotov cocktail. Officers said this happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway. When they arrived, police said there was a hole in the business’ front door...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
obxtoday.com

New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
cbs17

1 more arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets. The victim, Oscar Ray Epps....
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville man charged with insurance fraud

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Mother charged after 4-year-old shot in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in custody after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday afternoon. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin says at about 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the T-Mobile parking lot. They learned a white vehicle left with a man, woman, and child. Officers found bloody clothing in the parking lot.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police plan National Night Out for Oct. 4

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are inviting people to attend their National Night Out event this year. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station. The Rocky Mount Police...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Greenville store clerk is dead after an apparent robbery last night. Zahran Jaghama died at ECU Health Medical Center from his injuries. Greenville police say they were called to Amigos Tobacco Shop on North Greene Street after a customer discovered the 44-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.
GREENVILLE, NC

