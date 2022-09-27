Read full article on original website
WITN
City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
North Carolina Woman Wins $1 Million on Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket – A Life-Changing Win for the Warehouse Worker
On September 27 the North Carolina Education Lottery announced its latest big winner - a warehouse worker from Northampton County who bought the $10 scratch-off ticket as part of her weekly gas-buying routine.
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids business damaged by Molotov cocktail, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are investigating after a business was damaged by a Molotov cocktail. Officers said this happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway. When they arrived, police said there was a hole in the business’ front door...
7 pounds of marijuana, 5 guns, fentanyl pills and over $3,000 seized by police in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested two men after conducting a search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of Harbor Pointe Circle Thursday, according to the Norfolk Police Department. During the search, investigators found five guns, seven pounds of marijuana, fentanyl pills and over $3,000, the department...
Store clerk dies after customer finds him hurt, sparking search for clues, NC cops say
An investigation is underway.
Case against Portsmouth gang member sent to grand jury
A known member of the 600 gang was convicted of a misdemeanor crime and had a felony charge sent to the grand jury on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Man who failed to appear on felony charges in ODU student’s killing arrested after 15 days on the run
A man convicted in the killing of an ODU student back in 2011 has finally been arrested after failing to appear in court.
obxtoday.com
New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
cbs17
Wanted fugitive arrested in Halifax County after found with drugs, gave a fake name, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies say they have arrested a man who was wanted in six counties in Virginia after they found him with drugs and he gave them a fake name. An agent with the sheriff’s office’s Narcotics Division said he stopped a car Thursday...
cbs17
1 more arrested for August Halifax County murder, police say
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Tuesday for an outstanding murder charge after a man died during an August shooting. On Aug. 19, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson and East Warren Streets. The victim, Oscar Ray Epps....
WITN
No charges for Washington County deputy fired in excessive force case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina district attorney says no criminal charges will be brought against a deputy sheriff who was fired after allegations of him using excessive force were made. Washington County Deputy Aaron Edwards was let go a week after he arrested Gary Thomas for marijuana...
WITN
Greenville man charged with insurance fraud
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of 39-year-old Toronto Ruffin Thursday. Causey says special agents with the department’s criminal investigations division accuse Ruffin of filing duplicate claims for damage to...
WITN
Mother charged after 4-year-old shot in Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in custody after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday afternoon. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin says at about 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the T-Mobile parking lot. They learned a white vehicle left with a man, woman, and child. Officers found bloody clothing in the parking lot.
Sylva Herald
Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw trash in his yard
A Norfolk neighborhood is on edge after a homeowner was shot at while confronting a group of people who threw trash in his yard.
Police: Man dead on Prospect Pkwy in Portsmouth, death investigation underway
Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.
19-year-old arrested in connection with 2 robberies in Portsmouth
Portsmouth police say 19-year-old D'Juan Jones Jr. was recently arrested in Newport News in connection with the robberies that occurred near the 500 block of Main Street and 50 block of Afton Parkway in Portsmouth.
WITN
Rocky Mount police plan National Night Out for Oct. 4
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are inviting people to attend their National Night Out event this year. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn of the Helen P. Gay Rocky Mount Historic Train Station. The Rocky Mount Police...
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
WITN
Store clerk killed after Greenville robbery
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Greenville store clerk is dead after an apparent robbery last night. Zahran Jaghama died at ECU Health Medical Center from his injuries. Greenville police say they were called to Amigos Tobacco Shop on North Greene Street after a customer discovered the 44-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.
