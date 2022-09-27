Read full article on original website
ALAIN “ALLEN” GERMAIN LEOHMANN
Alain “Allen” Germain Leohmann was born in Paris, France, to Pierre and Simone Leohmann Feb. 27, 1951. He passed away Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 71, in Houston, Mo. Alain, his parents and siblings immigrated to the United States in 1957. Alain married his high-school sweetheart,...
Accident claims one near Licking
One person was killed Friday afternoon in an accident southeast of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said an eastbound 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Hayden J. Mercer, 30, of Searcy, Ark., changed lanes on Highway VV to overtake another vehicle and struck a westbound 2003 Ford Taurus operated by Richard E. Strom, 55, of Licking, head-on at about 4:20 p.m.
Houston man seriously injured in crash
A Houston man was seriously injured Friday in a crash north of Mountain Grove on Highway 95, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Cpl. Travis Brown said a southbound 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Gerald G. Ferrou, 73, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a MoDOT Chevron sign and then collided with a patch of trees.
Drought persists in some parts of southern Missouri
Drought conditions persist over a portion of southwest and south-central Missouri, the National Weather Service reported Thursday. Texas County conditions changed little. It also said there is a high risk of fire outbreaks due to the dry situation.
County commission OKs funding contribution for new Houston library
Members of the Texas County Commission met Sept. 21-22 at the Texas County Administrative Center. •Signed a 45-day notice on an upgrade to the county’s retirement plan, LAGERS. •Reviewed a Summit Natural Gas court order to remove it from notifying the commission when work needs to be done in...
Serious crash reported near Licking
Multiple agencies responded at about 4:30 p.m. Friday to a serious accident near Highway VV and Shipp Drive southeast of Licking. EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital, fire departments from Houston and Licking were called, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tigers remain unbeaten
A season of resounding success continued for the Houston High School football team Friday night, as the Tigers remained undefeated by grinding out a 12-6 victory in a South Central Association conference game at Silvey Field in C.E. Harlan Stadium at Ava. For the second straight game, Houston's defense didn't...
Victorious: HHS Tigers continue undefeated streak on Friday night
The Houston Tigers remain undefeated after beating Ava, 12-6, on Friday night. Now 6-0, the Tigers will host Willow Springs on Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Boil water order lifted for water district in Houston area
A boil water order was lifted Thursday afternoon for patrons of Public Water District No. 3, which serves areas east, south and west of Houston. A break in a main line necessitated the order, officials said. Samples showed no problems.
HHS grad, school leader in New Orleans, honored for COVID-19 work
Tiffany Delcour, NOLA Public Schools’ (NOLA-PS) chief operations office, is one of 10 individuals chosen as a recipient of the Bureau of GovernmentalResearch(BGR) 2022 Excellence in Government honorees. Delcour, a Houston High School graduate in 2000, will be awarded the BGR Innovation Award for her work in developing innovative...
