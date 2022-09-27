One person was killed Friday afternoon in an accident southeast of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said an eastbound 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Hayden J. Mercer, 30, of Searcy, Ark., changed lanes on Highway VV to overtake another vehicle and struck a westbound 2003 Ford Taurus operated by Richard E. Strom, 55, of Licking, head-on at about 4:20 p.m.

LICKING, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO