Susan Wild aligns with far-left by rallying with Fetterman campaign in Bethlehem Twp. | Letter

Red and Green
3d ago
I’m surprise she didn’t show up in a Carhartt sweater so she can pretend that she’s a worker like Fetterman and then they can change their clothes before they go to the country club!
Rusty Englund
3d ago
Despite living with mommy & daddy all those years, John Fetterman has never learned the concept of wearing proper attire. His visual presentation reminds me of someone recently released from state prison.
Phillip Dirt
3d ago
guy never held a real job supported by his parents. See he couldn't even say eagles vs steelers. Yeah that's what we need.
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
Pennsylvania elections roundup: the updates you need to know this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six weeks until the election, candidates are going all out on their campaigns. Here are some updates in the Pennsylvania elections:. Democratic Josh Shapiro continues to vastly outraise Republican Doug Mastriano in campaign contributions. Campaign finance documents show Shapiro raised $25.4 million in the last three...
Oz campaign places billboard in Braddock attacking Fetterman for being ‘soft on crime’
The race for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat has been filled with antics and media stunts from Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Now, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is getting into the mix by placing an attack billboard in Fetterman’s hometown of Braddock, calling the lieutenant governor and former Braddock mayor “soft on crime.”
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
Mastriano abortion ‘murder’ comments find new life in Pa. gov. race
Should women who have abortions be charged with murder? Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano suggested just that in a radio interview from 2019 that has now found new life.
Oz puts billboard claiming Fetterman is ‘soft on crime’ in middle of Braddock
Comparing his opponent’s record to toilet paper that’s “soft on bottoms,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put up a billboard near Democrat John Fetterman’s home in Braddock on Wednesday that calls the former mayor “soft on crime.”. Mr. Oz, the cardiothoracic surgeon and...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
Mehmet Oz picks up key endorsement from national business organization for his ‘pro-growth’ views
When it comes to who should be a voice for Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate for the next six years, the world’s largest business organization has chosen Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday announced it was endorsing Oz in the hotly contested race against...
DA Krasner to fight impeachment effort at Pa. House hearing in Philly
Pennsylvania House Republicans will hold a hearing today over what they say is Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s “willful refusal” to tackle what they say is “unchecked violent crime” in the city. The hearing comes after the Pennsylvania State House voted to hold him in...
What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election
Election Day is six weeks away, and mail-in ballots are already arriving for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The post What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
This Week in Pennsylvania Special Edition: Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democrat Shamaine Daniels joined Dennis Owens for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania to take part in an exchange of ideas to inform residents of the 10th district. According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 600,000 residents...
John Fetterman Enlists Local Sheriff For TV Ad Rebutting Soft-On-Crime Charge
“John Fetterman has the courage to do what's right,” the suburban Philadelphia sheriff says of the Democrat. “Dr. Oz doesn't know a thing about crime."
Pa. election 2022: There will be no constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, but big ones are looming
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters will not see any proposed constitutional amendments on this year’s November ballot, but that is almost certain to change when the state legislature opens its new two-year session in January. Once used rarely — if only because it is a lengthy and complex process...
Will a 529 withdrawal for K-12 tuition be taxable?
Q. I’m the mother of a 10-year old who attends a private school in New Jersey. We opened a 529 plan in New York state. New Jersey allows for using a 529 plan to pay for K-12 tuition but New York does not. Will I owe New York money if I take the distribution or am I prohibited from taking any distribution? Also, I would like to make a $1700 distribution from the 529 to our son’s savings plan. Would it be subject to the Kiddie Tax?
Report decries Lehigh River toxins. Cement plant blames math error for ranking as major polluter.
A new national report based on federal data shows that one of the biggest river polluters in the U.S. is along the Lehigh. But the cement plant in question — Lafarge Whitehall — says it’s a math error, that it accidentally exaggerated the amount of toxic discharges in its own reports to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she...
There are 17 states including Pa. giving out inflation-relief checks: Find out here if you qualify
Inflation reached a peak in June at 9.1%, the highest it’s been in over 40 years. With gas prices, groceries, and other living expenses increasing throughout 2022, many states have responded by providing inflation-relief checks. According to the labor department, as reported by CNBC:. 17 states — including California,...
No ‘overnight’ solutions: How Pennsylvania leaders plan to solve state’s teacher shortage
For more than a decade, Pennsylvania’s pool of new teachers has been shrinking, placing added pressure on those who go into teaching. By the time Josie Stalcar started student teaching, more than half of her 46 classmates in Penn State’s music education program had dropped out. Just six...
