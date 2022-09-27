Evacuations: City of Marco Island issues mandatory evacuation amid Hurricane Ian

UPDATE

Marco Island has issued a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian.

"Given most recent estimates of storm surge predicted to be 6-9 feet and continuing to increase, conditions warrant an evacuation," read the release from the city. "There is a potential threat to life and property. Now is the time for residents to leave the Island."

The threat is not yet imminent, officials say, but it's fewer than 36 hours until the island becomes subject to 4-7 feet of storm surge, flooded roads and power outages.

City officials say now is the time for residents to consider leaving the island and head inland toward Florida's east coast.

They add this is also the time to prepare for a potential mandatory evacuation.

The city won't close the Jolley Bridge or block exits from the Island.

When sustained winds reach a dangerous level, police, fire rescue and emergency medical response may be suspended, the release says .

"First responders may not be able to respond in the event of an emergency," the release says in part. "Residents should not drive on flooded roads and should not be outdoors when tropical storm winds begin."

Marco Island is expecting tropical storm winds to begin around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Hurricane force winds are expected Wednesday morning.

On Monday, Sanibel issued a similar order , advising residents of the worsening weather conditions and potential threat.

