The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Virginia Beach man following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. According to information from CCSO, on September 20, 2022 at around 9:30 a.m., CCSO received information from its communications center that a stolen vehicle was heading to the state line with Chesapeake Police following the suspect. The Virginia Beach Police Department was actively looking for the stolen City of Virginia Beach public works vehicle.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO