The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
obxtoday.com
U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival
The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
‘This is your lucky day’: Customer fires into air following altercation with Virginia Beach waitress
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say threatened a server in Virginia Beach. The incident occurred on Sept. 22 at a business in the 1800 block of Laskin Road. According to police, the victim was waiting tables when one of her customers became unhappy that they could not […]
Local pastor issues warning about domestic violence following death of Virginia Beach woman
Rev. Tyrone Jackson is the pastor of First Baptist Campostella in Norfolk. Last month, he presided over the funeral service for 40-year-old Marie Covington.
obxtoday.com
Hear Ye! Town crier Jim Weeks to deliver traditional ‘cry’ at Manteo Town Hall this afternoon
The Town of Manteo received a delightful, unexpected visitor from Bideford, England yesterday evening — town crier Jim Weeks — who will be delivering a traditional “cry” today, Wednesday, September 28, at Town Hall at 2:00 p.m. The Town notes that they will be capturing photos...
WAVY News 10
Outer Banks, Northeast NC prep for impacts from Ian
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks and Northeast North Carolina are preparing for some storm impacts. The area could see around 2-5 inches of rain, with potentially...
obxtoday.com
New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
VB dog’s killer still at large, family hires investigator to get clues
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach family has hired a private investigator to determine who killed their dog, Titus, last November. 10 On Your Side first reported this story when it happened. Someone fired into the Dillon family’s backyard shooting their four dogs. One of them, Titus, died. 10 On Your Side returned to the […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
New health practice coming to Roanoke Island
A new health center is coming to Roanoke Island. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Sept. 13, 2022, meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo. The two existing...
obxtoday.com
Halloween-themed events planned for children at 2 Dare County Libraries this October
Between two branches of the Dare County Library system — the Manteo Library and the Kill Devil Hills Library — three spooky-themed events will be held for children during the month of October. The events include drive-thru trunk-or-treating, as well as a Halloween makeup class. Details for each of the events are as follows:
obxtoday.com
The Chowan County Regional fair has returned for five days of fall fun
Autumn in the south is synonymous with many things: crisp-cool air, gold foliage littering the ground, and for many northeastern North Carolinians, the Chowan County Regional Fair. The 76th Annual Chowan County Regional Fair has returned for 5-days of heart-racing rides, mouth-watering food, vendors, booths, livestock, and more at the...
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
obxtoday.com
Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event postponed until later date
This Saturday’s event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse is postponed due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding late this week. A new date and time for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. Ranger-led educational programs...
obxtoday.com
Beach driving permits now available for purchase in the Town of Kill Devil Hills
It’s that time of year: crisp fall air, great surf fishing, and beach driving in Kill Devil Hills. The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ beach driving permits are now available for purchase for the 2022-2023 beach driving season. The season will begin on October 1, 2022, and end on April 30, 2023.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Virginia Beach man apprehended by Currituck County Sheriff’s Office deputies with stolen vehicle
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Virginia Beach man following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. According to information from CCSO, on September 20, 2022 at around 9:30 a.m., CCSO received information from its communications center that a stolen vehicle was heading to the state line with Chesapeake Police following the suspect. The Virginia Beach Police Department was actively looking for the stolen City of Virginia Beach public works vehicle.
School superintendent groped worker, then fired her for rejecting him, NC lawsuit says
The former chief financial officer’s lawsuit is seeking at least $2 million and a trial by jury.
WTKR
Emergency responders in our region watch Hurricane Ian's movements, prepare for storm
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Right now emergency responders in our region are watching the movements of Hurricane Ian. News 3 traveled to the Outer Banks on Tuesday to talk to people about storm preparation. There is currently a beach nourishment project happening in Kitty Hawk. According to the Dare County...
Local events canceled, delayed ahead of inclement weekend weather
Local leaders and organizers are canceling and delaying events set for this weekend ahead of inclement weather accompanying Hurricane Ian.
outerbanksvoice.com
Duck Woods Country Club breaks ground for a new pickleball facility
Duck Woods Country Club in Southern Shores broke ground this month on a new pickleball court complex. Bobby Kidder, the Club’s General Manager and Project Director indicated work was beginning immediately by Outer Banks Tennis Contractors, LLC, LoWire Technologies and Dare Concrete. The Duck Woods facility will be a state-of-the-art, tournament-sanctioned, lighted court complex that will provide the best playing court surface on the Outer Banks. Completion is expected before the end of the year.
obxtoday.com
Dare County Parks and Recreation Department announces cancellations, closures due to now-Tropical Storm Ian
The Dare County Parks and Recreation Department has announced several cancellations and closings for Thursday, September 29; Friday, September 30; and Saturday, October 1 due to the adverse weather conditions that are expected from Tropical Storm Ian. The Dare County Youth Center in Kill Devil Hills, the Fessenden Center in...
