Kill Devil Hills, NC

13News Now

The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
obxtoday.com

U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival

The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
State
North Carolina State
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Obituaries
State
Virginia State
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
WAVY News 10

Outer Banks, Northeast NC prep for impacts from Ian

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks and Northeast North Carolina are preparing for some storm impacts. The area could see around 2-5 inches of rain, with potentially...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New health practice coming to Roanoke Island

A new health center is coming to Roanoke Island. Joseph Rockenstein, chief executive officer of Ocracoke Health and Engelhard Medical Centers, made the announcement at the Sept. 13, 2022, meeting of the Health Care Task Force formed by the Board of Commissioners of the Town of Manteo. The two existing...
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

The Chowan County Regional fair has returned for five days of fall fun

Autumn in the south is synonymous with many things: crisp-cool air, gold foliage littering the ground, and for many northeastern North Carolinians, the Chowan County Regional Fair. The 76th Annual Chowan County Regional Fair has returned for 5-days of heart-racing rides, mouth-watering food, vendors, booths, livestock, and more at the...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts

(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Obituaries
obxtoday.com

Bodie Island Lighthouse 150th anniversary event postponed until later date

This Saturday’s event to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse is postponed due to the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding late this week. A new date and time for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. Ranger-led educational programs...
thecoastlandtimes.com

Virginia Beach man apprehended by Currituck County Sheriff’s Office deputies with stolen vehicle

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Virginia Beach man following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. According to information from CCSO, on September 20, 2022 at around 9:30 a.m., CCSO received information from its communications center that a stolen vehicle was heading to the state line with Chesapeake Police following the suspect. The Virginia Beach Police Department was actively looking for the stolen City of Virginia Beach public works vehicle.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Duck Woods Country Club breaks ground for a new pickleball facility

Duck Woods Country Club in Southern Shores broke ground this month on a new pickleball court complex. Bobby Kidder, the Club’s General Manager and Project Director indicated work was beginning immediately by Outer Banks Tennis Contractors, LLC, LoWire Technologies and Dare Concrete. The Duck Woods facility will be a state-of-the-art, tournament-sanctioned, lighted court complex that will provide the best playing court surface on the Outer Banks. Completion is expected before the end of the year.

