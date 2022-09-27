ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Ford to spend $700 million on Kentucky Truck Plant, add 500 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even as it invests billions in electric vehicles, Ford Motor Co. is also ensuring its gas-guzzling cash cows keep rolling off the line at Louisville's Kentucky Truck Plant for many years to come. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday said it would spend $700 million on equipment...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Louisville, KY
City
Ford, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Cars
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Louisville, KY
Business
Wave 3

WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida

JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. 2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday. Updated: 6 hours...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F Series#Ford Motor Company#Ford Escape#Ford Expedition#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lincoln Navigator#Lincoln Corsair
Money

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
wdrb.com

3 cars impounded for illegal dumping at Newburg Community Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three cars were impounded this week after they were used for illegal dumping in Louisville. The Newburg Community Center reported an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in and around their dumpster. The Solid Waste Enforcement Team used surveillance cameras to track down some of the people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy