wdrb.com
Ford to spend $700 million on Kentucky Truck Plant, add 500 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even as it invests billions in electric vehicles, Ford Motor Co. is also ensuring its gas-guzzling cash cows keep rolling off the line at Louisville's Kentucky Truck Plant for many years to come. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday said it would spend $700 million on equipment...
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
Wave 3
WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. 2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday. Updated: 6 hours...
WLKY.com
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
mingomessenger.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
Vine Grove Police Department opens Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New efforts are underway to prevent tragic and unnecessary overdose deaths in Kentucky. A newly unveiled Narcan vending machine openly sits in Hardin County, at the Vine Grove Police Department, which worked alongside Communicare Mental Health and the Lincoln Trail District Health Department to bring the machine to people.
WLKY.com
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
Wave 3
Former WAVE News meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE News from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night. It’s the association’s highest honor. WAVE...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana hair museum, featured on Oprah, prepares to auction much of what's inside
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville knows its history, culture and art. There's a whole row of museums downtown, but you have to drive over the state line and around 70 miles for what some call one of the most unique. It's in Larry Bird's hometown and across from...
wdrb.com
Construction project to change traffic flow on Herr Lane near Westport Road in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic is changing on Herr Lane in Louisville. Crews are working to remove a turning lane in an effort to prevent crashes. Project leaders said the turning traffic caused conflict with mainline traffic, leading to accidents. The project, which started Wednesday, will install a concrete median...
Wave 3
JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An elementary school student who became a Louisville sensation after singing the National Anthem during morning announcements will be heading on tour. Fourth-grade Bates Elementary School student D’Corey Johnson recently lined up a talent agent and announced he will be moving to California to pursue his dream to make it big.
wdrb.com
3 cars impounded for illegal dumping at Newburg Community Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three cars were impounded this week after they were used for illegal dumping in Louisville. The Newburg Community Center reported an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in and around their dumpster. The Solid Waste Enforcement Team used surveillance cameras to track down some of the people...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
WLKY.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
