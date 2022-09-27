Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Dead Man’s Farm open for Halloween season
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the top haunted houses in the country is ready to bring the horror again this Halloween season. Dead Man’s Farm is now open in Philadelphia, TN. The haunted attraction boasts new scares, scenes and characters that will bring you nightmares. Tickets to Dead...
wvlt.tv
Dinosaurs take over Knoxville Convention Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Watch out! A fleet of dinosaurs is calling the Knoxville Convention Center home until Sunday, Oct. 2. Jurassic Quest, dubbed as North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back in Knoxville for a short time, giving guests a unique look at the creatures that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago.
wvlt.tv
Check out these events to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of October
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many cool events happening this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun!. North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is back at the Knoxville Convention Center this weekend. At Jurassic Quest, you can get an up-close look at the giants that ruled the earth and see millions of years ago.
Film industry ‘booming’ for Tennessee as movie shot in Knoxville premieres
The film and television industry continues to grow in Tennessee.
Watch Sneaky Bear Steal Milkshake Out of a Car in Gatlinburg, TN
I prefer the mountains to the beach, any day. If I want to spend time in the mountains, one of my favorite places. that I can get to easily, is Gatlinburg, TN. The Smoky Mountain National Forest is so incredibly beautiful, with the outdoor activities we love. As much as...
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm in the Spotlight
Hancock Co. pilot risks life to save strangers from polluted water after hurricanes. Hurston plans to fly his plane along with his purifiers first to Florida once the updated devices are ready. Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH. Updated: 6 hours ago. Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee...
WATE
Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm soaking up the spotlight after surprise national feature
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One East Tennessee original is receiving national attention after a surprise visit. ”When I heard he stopped by I had to google him because I had never heard of him before,” said owner Colleen Cruze Bhatti. One Bite Pizza Review is led by Barstool Sports...
thesmokies.com
Are the Dollywood pumpkins real? Here’s the inside scoop
The Harvest Festival is now underway at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., kicking off a tradition that features sweet treats, seasonal food, live music and larger-than-life displays. One of the park’s most popular events is presented by Humana and Covenant Health. The fall celebration will run throughout September and...
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day
The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
wvlt.tv
Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa
The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
wvlt.tv
Duck Duck Goose consignment pop-up returns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s largest consignment sale is back with more inventory than ever. The Duck Duck Goose fall/winter sale will be held at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway from Sept. 28 to 30. The sale will offer children’s clothes, toys, sporting goods and accessories...
Pigeon Forge Winterfest to expand to Riverwalk nature trail with 20 new light displays
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Fall is here, which means Sevier County is getting ready to greet tons of tourists that will soon arrive to experience the magic of winter in East Tennessee. Pigeon Forge announced it will be making its annual Winterfest celebration even bigger for 2022 with the...
Roads closing for upcoming Knox Pride events
The Knox PrideFest is taking place this weekend, and the city warns that road closures will be in place around both events.
wvlt.tv
Today is the chilliest of the week, but also calm ahead of Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine sticks around for a couple days, with today the coldest of the week. Up next, wind gusts pick up at times, then clouds and rain head our way as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move across the Southeast. Join us on the WVLT First...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian. “I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there’s something I can do for others then I’m absolutely going to do it,” Melissa Cox said.
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams starting Empty the Shelters event Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Young-Williams Animal Center is starting an Empty the Shelters campaign to help older dogs get adopted. “The big point is lets get these dogs [and cats] adopted. They offer us grant funding to get these dogs out of here,” YWAC employee Justin Young said. Officials...
wvlt.tv
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
wvlt.tv
A Place to Call Home
One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area. Updated:...
