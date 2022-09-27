KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many cool events happening this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun!. North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is back at the Knoxville Convention Center this weekend. At Jurassic Quest, you can get an up-close look at the giants that ruled the earth and see millions of years ago.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO