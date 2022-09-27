Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
Related
Zavala, Belton rank Top 3 nationally in pass-blocking grades
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State has produced multiple NFL defensive linemen over the years, but the guys on the other side of the trenches have been just as strong. After having its second first-round pick on the offensive line during the Dave Doeren era with Ikem Ekwonu going No. 6 to the Carolina Panthers, Anthony Belton and Chandler Zavala have held it down so far protecting Devin Leary along the left side of the line.
Film Study: Can Clemson and DJ Uiagalelei crack NC State's 3-3-5 defense?
ACC Atlantic undefeateds will square off in Death Valley on Saturday night as No. 5 Clemson hosts No. 10 North Carolina State (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Hurricane Ian’s impact on the game won’t be as severe as previously thought, which changes the fortunes a little bit for both teams (inclement conditions would have favored what Clemson is trying to do while NC State’s passing attack should have smoother air).
Devin Leary on Top 10 matchup vs. Clemson: 'We expected to be in this position'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Despite some people down in South Carolina blowing things way out of proportion earlier this week, No. 10 NC State is set to travel to Clemson for a matchup with the No. 5 Tigers this weekend. It's arguably the biggest game in NC State history, and could be a win that would propel the Pack into the national discussion.
UNC-Virginia Tech: Opponent Preview
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina (3-1) will open ACC play facing Virginia Tech (2-2 overall, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday at Kenan Stadium (3:30 p.m., ACC Network), with both programs looking for a rebound victory after weighty Week 4 losses. Saturday will mark the 45th time the two programs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This team will be Jeremy Roach's, the rare upperclassman in Duke's one-and-done factory
While he'll only be a junior this season, in Duke Basketball player years Jeremy Roach might as well be a grizzled veteran. Just one other scholarship player out of the sixteen he has played with while with the program will still be playing with him - Jaylen Blakes - while the other fifteen have either declared early for the NBA, exhausted their college eligibility, or transferred out.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
Five predictions for Virginia's game against Duke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia (2-2) will hit the road to face Duke (3-1) on Saturday hoping to make it eight straight wins against the Blue Devils. Wahoos247 gives five predictions for the game this weekend. 1. Virginia will establish the run. This is a big key for Virginia this weekend: UVA...
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0