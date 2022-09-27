‘Manufacturing Matters’ Tour to Visit Carbondale, Highlight Industry’s Important Role in State and Regional Economy

Read full article on original website
Related
wish989.com
Williamson County’s State’s Attorney Will Stay on Nov. 8 Ballot
MARION – Williamson County State’s Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale says the Williamson County Circuit Court announced that her name will stay on the Nov. 8 ballot. Cascio-Hale made that announcement in a press release Wednesday. In reversing the decision of the Electoral Board’s sustaining of Count 1 of the...
wish989.com
Emergency Response Exercise in Mt. Vernon Today
MT. VERNON – The City of Mt. Vernon and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agencies in conjunction with local hospitals and healthcare facilities will be conducting a full scale emergency response exercise today in Mt. Vernon. This exercise is designed to test and train emergency responders, as well as the...
wish989.com
Culvert Replacement Set for Tuesday on Laurelwood Lane in Carterville
MARION – The Williamson County Highway Department says Laurelwood Lane in the Carterville area will be closed Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. due to a culvert replacement. There are no alternate routes around this work zone. Motorists are encouraged to be prepared for no access while this...
wish989.com
Lane Reduction for Resurfacing Set for Monday on Thompsonville Road in Williamson County
MARION – The Williamson County Highway Department says resurfacing of Thompsonville Road will begin Monday between Corinth Road and the Franklin County line. Thompsonville Road will be restricted to one-lane with flaggers during this road construction. Use extreme caution in work zone and expect delays. Motorists are encouraged to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wish989.com
Human Remains Found Sunday in West City Identified
WEST CITY – Police in West City say human remains found Sunday morning in the 900 block of West Washington Street are those of a West Frankfort man. According to police, 35-year-old Ryan Halaska was last seen in the area where his remains were discovered at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
wish989.com
Victim, Suspects ID’d in Fatal Dix Shooting
DIX – A 46-year-old Dix man has been identified as the murder victim of a shooting incident Thursday night at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park in Dix and two people from Evansville, Indiana have been charged in connection with his death. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, around...
wish989.com
Three Arrested Following Thursday Shooting at Dix Trailer Park
DIX – Three people were taken into custody and lodged in the Jefferson County Justice Center after a man was shot Thursday evening at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Illinois 37 in Dix. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with assistance from the Mt. Vernon Police...
Comments / 0