Tuscaloosa, AL

The Staten Island Advance

College football: How to watch No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas Saturday (10-1-22) | TV, live stream and time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The last time Arkansas knocked off Alabama, Nick Saban was coaching the Miami Dolphins. The Razorbacks’ 2006 win over the Crimson Tide came a year prior to Saban taking over at Alabama. Since his arrival, Arkansas has lost 15 straight to its SEC West Division rival, the Hogs’ longest mark against any opponent.
Alabama down a veteran OL and DL ahead of Arkansas game

Alabama football is down a couple of players for Saturday's meeting against Arkansas. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that veteran defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe did not travel to Arkansas for the matchup.
Alabama vs. Arkansas Predictions

Alabama football will hit the road to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on CBS. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game.
All eyes on Bryce Young’s injury as Alabama leads Arkansas at the half

Alabama looked dominant through two quarters against Arkansas on Saturday. But it’s far from the story any Crimson Tide fans will be following throughout the second half. During the second quarter, quarterback Bryce Young left the game against the Razorbacks as he appeared to be favoring his right shoulder. Young slammed his helmet on the sidelines as he entered the medical tent as backup quarterback Jalen Milroe took over.
Nick Saban offers injury update on Bryce Young following Arkansas game

During the second quarter of Alabama’s game against Arkansas, quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury where he would need to be taken to the Crimson Tide’s locker room. Young, who was visibly frustrated, was later considered questionable to return to action but was ultimately...
Alabama’s keys to victory for matchup against Arkansas

The setting for Alabama’s fourth game is Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. Alabama cruised to a 52-3 victory in its 2020 meeting against the Razorbacks on the road, en route to a College Football Playoff National Championship. Since then, Arkansas has changed the culture of its program under Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks finished last season at 9-4 and are 3-1 right now. Arkansas and its fans believe it can win any game on its schedule.
The Spun

Nick Saban Shares Postgame Bryce Young Update

Earlier: No. 2 Alabama pulled out a 49-26 win over No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday despite losing star quarterback Bryce Young to injury. Young left the game in the second quarter after favoring his right throwing shoulder following a throw. He went to the medical tent before heading into the locker room.
Alabama 5-Star RB commit Justice Haynes to play on ESPN

Justice Haynes and Buford will square off against Collins Hill Friday live on ESPN2. Haynes and the Wolves are undefeated heading into the matchup. The Alabama commit is having a great season so far with 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 68 carries through five games. Kickoff is set for 7:30 EST for Friday’s game.
Where Alabama commits play this week

Alabama football commits are pushing through the halfway point of the high school football season. Here is a look at where they will play and who they are going up against. Caleb Downs – 5-Star – Defensive Back / Mill Creek High School. When: Thursday, Sept. 29.
Alabama college football TV, live stream schedule for week 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Week five of the college football season kicks off Thursday night. Check out the TV listings and schedule of games involving teams in the AP Top 25 rankings, the SEC and the state of Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
KHBS

75,000 fans expected as Arkansas takes on Alabama Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Upwards of 75,000 fans are expected at Razorback Stadium Saturday as Arkansas takes on Alabama. If you're heading to the game, make sure to wear your Razorback red. Saturday's game is the first-ever "Red Out" against the Crimson Tide.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race

On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season.
