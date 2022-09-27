ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Oct. 4

1st District-Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District-Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District-Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk-Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. Flag Salute. Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. Eric Bailey – Road & Bridge Report. Delwin Mumbower...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
Health Champion Award Nominations Sought

The nomination deadline for the 2023 Health Champion Award has been . The Governor’s Council on Fitness is excited to partner with the Salina Crossroads Marathon to provide entry to the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K, Family Run/Walk and Team Relays on November 5th in Salina, KS. Anyone...
SALINA, KS
Why is Bourbon County Shrinking? Agriculture by Gregg Motley

Changes in how we produce food has to be the number one reason rural America and Bourbon County (BB) are shrinking; however, agriculture continues to be a major economic influence in small communities and the number one industry in BB. Consider the following 2017 statistics about BB agriculture from the State of Kansas:
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
FLAG Church Hosts Food Distribution on Oct. 1

Family Life Assembly of God, Fort Scott Campus, is hosting a free food distribution for the community from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fort Cinema parking lot, 224 W. 18th Street, on Saturday Oct. 1st. Participants will have to be in a vehicle and come through the Fort Cinema...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Ascension Via Christi transitions Care Van program to Community Health Center

Ascension Via Christi will be transitioning its Care Van program to Southeast Kansas Community Health Center as of Nov. 1. “Our goal when we established the Care Van program was to ensure our community’s residents had access to their medical services and appointments,” says Charlotte Russell, physician services director at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. “We are happy that this.
PITTSBURG, KS
Obituary of Dr. David Wolf

Dr. David Merle Wolf, age 82, resident of rural Deerfield, MO, passed away at his home early Tuesday, September 27, 2022. He was born December 16, 1939, in the old Mercy Hospital in Ft. Scott, KS. He was the son of Merle and Anna Mayme (Potter) Wolf. He married Barbara Vaughn on March 1, 1963, in Miami, OK.
DEERFIELD, MO
Police Report On Kenneth Bevins

On Saturday, 9/24/22, at around 4:23 am, Fort Scott Police, along with EMS personnel, responded to an address in the 400 Blk of Andrick, for a report of an adult male that had been discovered laying in the grass with multiple injuries. The victim, has been positively identified as being Kenneth Bevins, 39, of Fort Scott. Bevins was transported by EMS personnel to a hospital in Kansas City.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Sports bike crashes into vehicle, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday  evening, September 28, 2022, reports of a crash between a sports bike and a vehicle on East Newman Road alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Immediately the westbound lanes of East Newman were closed at Goetz Blvd. On scene we learn the man operating the motorcycle was...
JOPLIN, MO
