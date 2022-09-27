Read full article on original website
Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Oct. 4
1st District-Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District-Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District-Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk-Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. Flag Salute. Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. Eric Bailey – Road & Bridge Report. Delwin Mumbower...
Health Champion Award Nominations Sought
The nomination deadline for the 2023 Health Champion Award has been . The Governor’s Council on Fitness is excited to partner with the Salina Crossroads Marathon to provide entry to the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K, Family Run/Walk and Team Relays on November 5th in Salina, KS. Anyone...
Why is Bourbon County Shrinking? Agriculture by Gregg Motley
Changes in how we produce food has to be the number one reason rural America and Bourbon County (BB) are shrinking; however, agriculture continues to be a major economic influence in small communities and the number one industry in BB. Consider the following 2017 statistics about BB agriculture from the State of Kansas:
FLAG Church Hosts Food Distribution on Oct. 1
Family Life Assembly of God, Fort Scott Campus, is hosting a free food distribution for the community from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fort Cinema parking lot, 224 W. 18th Street, on Saturday Oct. 1st. Participants will have to be in a vehicle and come through the Fort Cinema...
Ascension Via Christi transitions Care Van program to Community Health Center
Ascension Via Christi will be transitioning its Care Van program to Southeast Kansas Community Health Center as of Nov. 1. “Our goal when we established the Care Van program was to ensure our community’s residents had access to their medical services and appointments,” says Charlotte Russell, physician services director at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. “We are happy that this.
Obituary of Dr. David Wolf
Dr. David Merle Wolf, age 82, resident of rural Deerfield, MO, passed away at his home early Tuesday, September 27, 2022. He was born December 16, 1939, in the old Mercy Hospital in Ft. Scott, KS. He was the son of Merle and Anna Mayme (Potter) Wolf. He married Barbara Vaughn on March 1, 1963, in Miami, OK.
All Outside Burning Order is Set Due to Drought Conditions in the County
On September 27, 2022 the Bourbon County Commission ordered all outside burning in the county prohibited, unless specifically approved by the fire chief, with the exception of covered barbeque grills. High heat and little rain since June have prompted the ordinance, and is in effect until a sufficient rain occurs.
Police Report On Kenneth Bevins
On Saturday, 9/24/22, at around 4:23 am, Fort Scott Police, along with EMS personnel, responded to an address in the 400 Blk of Andrick, for a report of an adult male that had been discovered laying in the grass with multiple injuries. The victim, has been positively identified as being Kenneth Bevins, 39, of Fort Scott. Bevins was transported by EMS personnel to a hospital in Kansas City.
Newton County Escapee captured in Joplin, located in a travel trailer
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin.
Kansas man dies in crash at Missouri motorsports park
A Kansas man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle at a motorsports park in Merwin, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.
Car travels off road and overturns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, reports of a single vehicle rollover crash near Carl Junction at Joplin St and Gray Fox Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, METS ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Carl Junction Police responded....
Sports bike crashes into vehicle, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, reports of a crash between a sports bike and a vehicle on East Newman Road alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Immediately the westbound lanes of East Newman were closed at Goetz Blvd. On scene we learn the man operating the motorcycle was...
Officers on the lookout for Felony Pursuit suspect in Bourbon County
BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. – The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to look out for a wanted suspect who they say may be armed and dangerous. Officers say Jai Terrance Scott Jr. is wanted in connection with a Felony Pursuit in Bourbon County. According to the media...
Police begin investigation after discovering male with severe injuries
FORT SCOTT, Kan. – The Fort Scott Police Department says an investigation is now underway after a victim was found laying on the ground with multiple injuries. EMS personnel and Fort Scott Police Officers responded to the 400 Block of Andrick on September 24th after they received reports of an injured male.
