Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
This Patagonia Jacket Will Keep You Warm All Winter — And It's Half Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. We've been encountering some unreal Patagonia deals at REI lately, like this insanely popular Black Hole Tote Pack and now the Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie. Made from recycled polyester, the bomber-style jacket exudes casual style and, like any Patagonia purchase, is sure to last you years. From the 90 percent recycled Thermogreen polyester insulation to the insulated pockets to the drawstring hood and elastic cuffs, this jacket is sure to keep you warm. But amazingly it isn't bulky — quite the opposite. Weighing in at a little over a pound, it's a lightweight, travel-worthy piece. And the best part is you can score the jacket for 50 percent off right now at REI in the Basin Green colorway.
msn.com
The Ultimate Cruise Packing List: Everything You Need for Your High-Seas Adventure
Slide 1 of 8: Thanks to increased vaccinations and improved cruise-line health and safety measures, the CDC has lifted its coronavirus warning for cruises, which means it's time to grab that luggage and come aboard! That said, while the all-in-one-vacay concept is often the lure, it's also exactly the thing that can make the task of figuring out what to pack and creating the perfect cruise packing list a bit of a head scratcher. Unlike traditional travel, hopping aboard even the best cruise lines presents additional considerations that both simplify and complicate the packing job—whether you're on a cruise for solo travelers, a couples or adults-only cruise, or a family-friendly cruise. "Packing for a cruise requires different strategies than almost any other type of travel—it takes a little more forethought and planning," says Trish Feaster Cook, CEO and founder of The Travelphile and managing editor for Guide Collective, an online travel resource. "And with the airline challenges of just getting yourself (and your luggage) to your port city, it pays to have a smart cruise packing list and to know your options."
Gear Patrol
Look Good, Feel Good in Perk’s Favorite Chinos
Perk combines everything you love about activewear pants with everything you need from classic trousers to make its Feel Good Chinos. Equipped with a little extra stretch for added comfort, the pants come in six colors and a wide range of sizes to ensure everyone can find exactly what they’re looking for. The Chinos also boast amazing retention (meaning they’ll never "bag out"), plus breathable fabric, slim tapered legs and a curved waist (for added comfort where it counts). Plus, they’re stitched with athletic-strength thread for extra durability, despite being super lightweight and ultra smooth to slip on. Easy to wash and designed for seven-day uniform service, Perk’s Feel Good Chinos are sure to become your go-to pants in no time.
Gear Patrol
The Best Mountain Bike Helmets on the Market Today
Do you remember the clunky, heavy, unappealing helmets of yesteryear? Helmets used to be bulky, cumbersome "Do I have to wear it??" additions to any cycling kit, but anyone that's ridden dirt knows that a protective lid, no matter how dorky or unappealing, is non-negotiable if you want to rip trails.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gear Patrol
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of September 2022, as Chosen by Our Editors
Another month has come and gone — and another season too. As we say goodbye to summer and transition into fall, we're breaking out the warmer clothing and packing up our closed-toed shoes. From leather boots to synthetic down jackets, our closets are undergoing a lot of changes these days, whether by investing in new stylish finds or upgrading to classic, quality outerwear.
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: Le Creuset Bakeware on Sale, $200 Off Isle's Best SUP & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Ring Video Doorbell 3. $200 $80 (60% OFF) With Prime Day...
Gear Patrol
What's a Cycling Bib, and Why Should You Wear One?
Whether you're a seasoned cyclist, or a beginner just getting their bearings with life on two wheels, there's always more to learn when it comes to the art of cycling. Road warriors and dirt junkies alike can, and will, talk your ear off when it comes to geometry, specs, derailleurs, suspension... you name it, there's probably a forum devoted to it.
Gear Patrol
Thuma Sheet Set Review: Some of the Most Comfortable Sheets I've Ever Slept On
You probably know the home brand Thuma for its genius bed frame, appropriately titled The Bed. The modular frame can be easily assembled, disassembled and reassembled without tools ... or any heartache. In recent years, Thuma's offerings have grown to include bed accessories — like headboards, an under-the-bed storage bin, an attachable tray and more — furniture, a mattress, home goods and now bedding. At the beginning of August, the brand launched its Linen Suite Sheet Set and Percale Suite Sheet Set, making Thuma's official debut in bedding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Forget resorts – Four Seasons’ newest venture is Four Seasons Yachts. The company is partnering with several powerful parties, including Fincantieri, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding groups. The first Four Seasons Yachts vessel is due by the end of 2025 and is expected to boast "bespoke craftsmanship, personalized service and a dedication to excellence." It will measure 679 feet long, nearly 89 feet wide and will host 14 decks. The vessel will be replete with "spacious accommodations" – each of the 95 onboard suites will offer floor-to-ceiling windows. The largest of these, called the "Funnel Suite," will stretch four levels high and offer more than 9,601 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space. Pricing for a voyage is yet to be announced, but you can learn more at the Four Seasons’ website.
Gear Patrol
2 Tesla and Yeezy Veterans Are Creating the Next Big Cologne Brand
In some arenas — food, especially — all-natural is the ultimate adjective. It's proof the product meets some arbitrary threshold we equate with quality, or even that it's good for you. One would assume it's the same in the world of luxury colognes, where scents are often graded by how much they smell like the real thing, no matter how abstract the real thing is. "Wet stone," for example, is a favorite for brands. It's something...but what is it, really?
Gear Patrol
The Best Fishing Rods for Inshore Angling
Imagine, just for a moment, that you're standing on the edge of a quiet and serene lake. It's the early morning; there's no one else around, and for a brief moment in time, it's just you, the trees, the water and the silently swimming fish. If you've come prepared with the right supplies, there's no better time to cast a line and fish for a while.
Daypacks for Hiking, if You’re Looking To Catch Some Foliage This Fall
Although hiking may be perceived as a serious sport, it's accessible to all walks of life, no matter your age, size, race, or religion. And because it's crucial to bring along a few essentials — water, snacks, and first aid are only a few — we've compiled a list of our favorite daypacks for hiking.
Gear Patrol
The Best Smith Machines for Safe, Strong Workouts
Training with free weights, like a barbell and weight plates, can be great for building that muscular frame you've always wanted, and to train safely, it's always helpful to have a spotter in case you fail a rep and can't ditch the weight properly. Unfortunately, at-home training doesn't lend itself to this two-person setup — you can't just ask a passing athlete for a spot like you would in a traditional gym. You're often working out alone, and unless you have a roommate or spouse readily available, you may be left spotter-less more often than not.
Gear Patrol
The 7 Best Axes and Hatchetsfor Camping and Survival
The axe is among the oldest tools that humans created. Although simple in design — a metal blade (these were originally stone) joined to a wooden handle — an axe has remained unchanged due to its timeless utility. Stainless steel, ballistic nylon and plastic composites have ushered the axe into the contemporary era, while wood continues to endure as a top choice for handles. And while professionals such as farmers and firefighters rely on the axe in everyday labor, the tool is equally suited to camping and survival, where it can be used to clear trails and harvest wood for a campfire. Whatever use you have for an axe, buy a quality one, take care of and maintain it and you’ll be assured that it’ll last a lifetime.
touristmeetstraveler.com
Viking Takes Delivery of Second Expedition Ship, Viking Polaris To Explore Antarctica and the Great Lakes
Travel news shows that Viking has announced that it has taken delivery of the company’s second purpose-built expedition ship, the Viking Polaris®. The delivery ceremony was held at Fincantieri’s VARD shipyard in Søviknes, Norway. This is the same shipyard where Viking’s first expedition ship, the Viking Octantis®, was delivered in December 2021.
cruisefever.net
Four Seasons Launching First Cruise Ship in 2025
Four Seasons, one of the world’s most well known luxury hotels, is launching their first luxury yacht in 2025 and will have a guest passenger ratio of 1:1. Four Seasons is teaming up in partnership with luxury shipping experts Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD and venerated Italian shipbuilders Fincantieri to create the first of its kind Four Seasons Yacht, anticipated to set sail in 2025.
Gear Patrol
Meet Oak & Eden’s New Wheat- and Honey-Infused Bourbon
Wheat and Honey is the fourth whiskey release in Oak & Eden’s popular Infused Series. To create the spirit, the brand begins with a bold, fully-aged, creamy wheated bourbon. Then, a honey-infused American Oak spire is added to the bottle. Over time, the spire naturally infuses the liquid with a sweet kiss of honey to round out a mix of other delicious flavor notes. The finished product is a smooth bourbon built for sipping, mixing or enjoying straight from your favorite rocks glass. Available now for just $60, this special spirit is sure to impress collectors and new whiskey lovers alike. So if you’re looking for an easy, crowd-pleasing whiskey, look no further than Oak & Eden’s new Wheat and Honey Infused Bourbon – unless you're looking at the three other delicious options in the Oak & Eden Infused Series.
Gear Patrol
The Ford Maverick XL Is a Working-Class Hero, and I'm Kind of Obsessed
It was pretty much clear from the get-go that the new Ford Maverick was going to be a success. After all, it's been obvious for years that the winds have been blowing away from sedans, wagons and hatchbacks and towards SUVs and pickup trucks —a move that has also had the effect of pushing average new vehicle prices upwards. Adding a new truck that's priced like a compact car was so obvious, it's hard to believe it took so long for brands to try it.
Comments / 0