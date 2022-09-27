For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, Amazon had its biggest hardware event of the year and announced a lot of new gadgets (you can get the full rundown of gadgets here). A YouTuber put the Apple Watch Ultra to the ultimate durability test — they smashed it with a hammer over and over again — and it fared surprisingly well. Netflix proved that it's getting even more serious about gaming by opening a studio in Finland. And Google announced that it was shutting down Stadia, its cloud gaming platform, which it launched less than three years ago; and it will be refunding everybody's purchases (both hardware and software).

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO