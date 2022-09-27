Read full article on original website
Search and Rescue Effort Continue Across Southwest Florida
Florida - Friday September 30, 2022: More than 700 individuals have been rescued in Charlotte & Lee counties since search and rescue operations began Thursday morning. There are currently 42,000 linemen responding to the more than 2.5 million reported power outages. They have already restored power to more than 200,000 accounts in Southwest Florida.
Treasure Coast Spared the Brunt of Ian
Treasure Coast - Thursday September 29, 2022: Power Outages, trees down, some flooding, and property damage, but no fatalities reported overnight from the storm. The Treasure Coast appears to have dodged the worst of Hurricane Ian which swept across our area overnight as a Tropical Storm. In St. Lucie County...
Search and Rescue Efforts Underway Following Hurricane Ian
Tallahassee - Thursday September 29, 2022: Since 1 a.m. Thursday, search and rescue operations have been underway in response to Hurricane Ian. Urban Search and Rescue Team 2 was the first on site and the Coast Guard made dozens of rescues overnight. There are 8 USAR teams with more than 800 team members performing search and rescue. There are currently 42,000 lineman responding to the more than 2 million reported power outages. Floridians should continue to heed local weather warnings and listen to local officials for updated safety information.
Tropical Storm Warning for the Treasure Coast Lifted as Ian Enters Atlantic East of Cape Canaveral
Florida - Thursday September 29, 2022: Around noon Thursday the central core of Tropical Storm Ian entered the Atlantic near Cape Canaveral. Now that its back over warm waters again Acting National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Mike Brennan says it’s expected to regain hurricane strength. “We’re forecasting Ian to become a hurricane as it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday. We’ve now issued a Hurricane Warning for the entire coast of the state of South Carolina.”
Death With Dignity and a Day of Caring
Fort Pierce - Friday September 20, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we talk about death with dignity. Tony Ray is the founder of Florida Death With Dignity. The organization wants to make it possible for Floridians with a terminal illness the choice to end their lives, with dignity. He founded the organization after witnessing the pain suffered by several family member who died without that right.
St. Lucie County Public Schools Will Remain Closed FRIDAY
St. Lucie County - Thursday September 29, 2022: All St. Lucie Public Schools and District Offices will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, September 30th due to power outages at several schools. "I want to thank our amazing staff members who went above and beyond to welcome our community into our shelters,...
Crime is in the spotlight in the U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin
Republicans are putting crime center stage nationwide, and Wisconsin's Senate race is one of the most prominent examples. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben just came back from talking to voters there and brings us this report. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: At the GOP Fall Fest in Racine, Wis., last weekend, governor candidate Tim...
